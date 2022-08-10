LPBW’s Tori Roloff Details ‘Rough Day’ of Working Motherhood: ‘It’s All Small Stuff But It Adds Up’

Tori Roloff. Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Keeping it real. Tori Roloff opened up about the difficulties of balancing work and parenting after experiencing a tough 24 hours.

"Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me," the Little People, Big World star, 31, wrote in her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 7. "I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long."

The reality star added that she felt "overwhelmed" by all the work tasks she needed to accomplish while also trying to clean the house. "And then I felt like I didn't spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband," the TLC personality continued.

The Oregon native and her husband, Zach Roloff , share son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2. Their third child, son Josiah, arrived in April .

Tori went on to tell followers that her messy day "ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad." To add insult to injury, she also thinks the family's dishwasher is broken.

"It's all small stuff but it adds up," she concluded. "All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out. Not sure why I'm writing this, but hopefully it's to let you know you're not alone."

The Roloffs have spent the summer adjusting to life as a family of five, sharing photos of the whole crew celebrating the 4th of July and relaxing in the sunshine. In June, the couple revealed that their youngest was diagnosed with achondroplasia , the same form of dwarfism that Zach, 32, and their older children have.

“He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, explaining that the little one's diagnosis doesn't solely define him.

Tori added: “Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair. I’m not a brunette — like, that’s not how I would classify myself.”

The duo, who tied the knot in 2015, also noted that their family is well equipped to handle the diagnosis , as Zach's parents, Amy and Matt Roloff , also have achondroplasia.

“It’s so normal to us,” Tori told Us in June. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and … don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”