dawgnation.com
Georgia football defense called out by Kirby Smart after first scrimmage: ‘I’m a little disappointed’
ATHENS — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia offense had a better day than the Georgia defense on Saturday’s scrimmage. That is to be expected at this time of year, according to Kirby Smart. Add in that it was the first day of live...
dawgnation.com
Scrimmage One breakdown: Kirby Smart’s sharp comments, promising and concerning takeaways
ATHENS — Kirby Smart concluded the offense was ahead of the defense in Scrimmage One Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The seventh-year head coach said he was not happy with the “energy, enthusiasm and leadership” of the defense during his post-scrimmage press conference. To be fair, Smart qualified...
dawgnation.com
Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions.
dawgnation.com
Dominick Blaylock, Tate Ratledge among the most interesting players entering first Georgia football scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs will have their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, taking place inside the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium. Georgia began practicing in full pads on Tuesday and have held close to 10 practices already. None will be bigger than Saturday, as it offers the first real good-on-good opportunity for the team.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates injury status of Arian Smith, Kendall Milton and other Bulldogs after first scrimmage
As is usually the case with the physical nature of Georgia’s fall camp, a number of Bulldogs have sustained injuries during the run of practice. Kirby Smart, speaking after Georgia’s first scrimmage, provided an update on those who were limited. Smart confirmed that wide receiver Arian Smith is...
dawgnation.com
Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage
ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all...
dawgnation.com
Georgia veteran receivers counted on, ranks thinned with fastest player sidelined
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be counting on a handful of receivers to keep defenses honest on the perimeter, but the team will be missing one of its most elite speed threats. Receiver Arian Smith — the fastest player on the Bulldogs’ team, and perhaps the SEC...
