Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
Goody Goody Liquor announces grand opening event in Keller
Goody Goody Liquor will hold a grand opening for its Keller location on Aug. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Goody Goody Liquor officials announced the store's grand opening in Keller will be Aug. 27. The newly constructed 18,000-square-foot store is located at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a sales event as part of the grand opening, according to an announcement on its website. The store offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. The chain was founded in Dallas in 1964 and now has 23 other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Longview. www.goodygoody.com.
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Dutch Bros Coffee opening this month in Grapevine
Dutch Bros Coffee features Dutch Classics like the Double Torture, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot of espresso. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Caramelizers, Cocomos and more Dutch Classics are coming soon to Grapevine. Oregon-based chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening at 801 E. Northwest Highway in Grapevine on Aug. 26, according to a company representative. Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee chain that features cold brew, blended coffee, milkshakes, teas, lemonades and more. This location does not yet have a phone number. www.dutchbros.com.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
travelnowsmart.com
The 20 Best Brunch Places in Plano, TX
Texas might be larger, but Plano’s brunch offerings are bigger than Texas. However, Plano’s brunch options offer a great variety and quality, as well. Tex-Mex breakfast dishes, typical diner fare, and internationally-influenced products abound the city, providing you with the most remarkable breakfast options. When you visit, don’t...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
Shipley Do-Nuts coming soon to Colleyville
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts will soon be serving up doughnuts and hot coffee in Colleyville. According to the city’s Aug. 5 newsletter, Shipley Do-Nuts is opening a new location in Colleyville. Construction of the business will be...
Dallas Observer
What's Going On With Music Street Frisco? Developers Say They're Working On It.
Frisco wants to be a music city so mcuh that it has two large live entertainment centers in the works, but it’s hard to say when they’ll be finished or if Frisco will ever be a true music destination in Texas. “Who is ready for more live music...
Sagebrush Drive closed for water main work in Flower Mound
Sagebrush Drive will be closed to westbound traffic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sagebrush Drive will be closed starting Aug. 12. The road will be closed between Long Prairie Road and Old Settlers Road to westbound traffic, according to a Flower Mound news release. Crews will be in the area repairing a...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Adopt a puppy, get a quilt, dust off your ice skates and get ready for a concert all in one amazing weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Pups on the Patio. When: August 14, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Where:...
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
Alchemy 43 planning to open first Texas location in Lakewood area of Dallas
Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village in Dallas later this year at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village shopping center in Dallas later this year. The beauty bar based out of New York will be located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. The Dallas store marks the first of two planned openings in Texas, as Alchemy 43 also plans to expand to Houston. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction is scheduled to end Oct. 11. According to its website, Alchemy 43 is an aesthetics beauty bar that specializes in cosmetic micro treatments that produce "well-rounded cheeks and high-profile jawlines." www.alchemy43.com.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
