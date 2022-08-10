Come see Huron County Public Health at the Huron County Fair

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health (HCPH) is excited to attend the 2022 Huron County Fair next week and welcomes visitors to stop by HCPH’s booth located next to the Miscellaneous Building.

HCPH will be at the fair Monday through Friday during select hours.

At HCPH’s booth, visitors can complete a brief survey for a free T-shirt (while supplies last), enter a drawing for a chance to win grand prizes, experience interactive activities with our Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) program, and take home free informational materials on programs and services at HCPH and the Health Center of Huron County.

HCPH Fair Booth Hours of Operation*

Monday, Aug. 15 — 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 — 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18 — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday — Noon to 4:30 p.m.

*Note: HCPH’s fair booth hours of operation are tentative, and subject to change each day. HCPH will provide daily posts and updates on our Facebook page @HuronCoHealth.