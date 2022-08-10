Acclaimed analyst Eddie Olczyk joins John Forslund and JT Brown on Kraken telecasts. The goal is nothing short of building the NHL's best and most entertaining broadcast. No one will insist the world needs more video conference calls. But a Thursday afternoon Zoom call is one Kraken fans will no doubt come to appreciate as a fun and strong indicator of future game nights. The main participants were the Kraken's three-man TV broadcast team of John Forslund, JT Brown and the newest and now official addition, Eddie Olczyk, plus Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke.

