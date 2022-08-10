Read full article on original website
NHL
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2022-23
Huberdeau still ranked in top 15, Weegar could thrive after trade from Panthers. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Calgary Flames. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?
For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
NHL
Three questions facing Calgary Flames
Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Do the Flames have enough scoring...
NHL
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY
The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
NHL
Blog: Preds Prospects Competing at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
Follow Joakim Kemell, Simon Knak and Anton Olsson's Highlights and Stats from the Tournament. Three Nashville Predators prospects are currently competing in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Simon Knak - selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft - is serving as captain for Team Switzerland, Anton...
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK
The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
NHL
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
NHL
Hughes Shines with Three Assists in US Win | WJC BLOG
Devils prospect Luke Hughes continued to turn heads Thursday night, as the defenseman helped the U.S. pick up a 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Juniors Championship. The 2021 fourth-overall pick contributed three primary assists, one on the game winner and then helpers on two of the final three goals of the game.
NHL
Inside look at Calgary Flames
Confidence to contend remains with additions of Huberdeau, Weegar. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames will have a new look when the puck drops this season, but one thing remains...
NHL
Lindy Ruff Looking Forward to Influx of Experience on Roster | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview with Amanda Stein, the Devils head coach shares his thoughts on the off-season changes to his Devils roster. There's a saying that if leadership isn't everywhere, it's really nowhere. And the Devils have certainly acquired an abundance of it over the summer. The quote was used...
NHL
Broadcast 'Hat Trick' Official
Acclaimed analyst Eddie Olczyk joins John Forslund and JT Brown on Kraken telecasts. The goal is nothing short of building the NHL's best and most entertaining broadcast. No one will insist the world needs more video conference calls. But a Thursday afternoon Zoom call is one Kraken fans will no doubt come to appreciate as a fun and strong indicator of future game nights. The main participants were the Kraken's three-man TV broadcast team of John Forslund, JT Brown and the newest and now official addition, Eddie Olczyk, plus Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke.
NHL
Blues' Woodcock was considered ahead of his time
Longtime trainer and equipment manager passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 89. Three hockey legends - Scotty Bowman, Bernie Federko and Garry Unger - were asked to describe former St. Louis Blues trainer Tommy Woodcock, and all three of them said the same four words:. Ahead of...
NHL
Four-point night for Roy at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy was the QMJHL's leading scorer this past season, and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down on the international scene. The 19-year-old winger registered four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in Canada's 11-1 triumph over Slovakia on Thursday night at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.
NHL
RELEASE: C. Jones, Kurashev Sign One-Year Contract Extensions
Pair of restricted free agents set to return for 2022-23 season in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with defenseman Caleb Jones ($1,350,000 salary cap hit) and forward Philipp Kurashev (FIHL-ihp KUHR-uh-shehv; $750,000 salary cap hit) that each run through the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Update on Sharks Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on Aug. 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the injury. The estimated...
NHL
CORONATO, USA DOWN AUSTRIA AT WORLD JUNIORS
The Flames prospect had a multi-point afternoon vs. the Austrians. Flames prospect Matt Coronato picked up another two points at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, posting an assist and a goal in the USA's 7-0 win over Austria. The forward now has four points through three games...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
NHL
San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
