Westword
Reader: Not Everyone Needs Alcohol for a Good Time
Awake, which became Denver's first sober bar when it opened at 2240 Clay Street in May 2021, will go into hibernation after August 21 as its owners look for a new location. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and an alcohol-free bar by night. Co-owner Billy Wynne says that he and his wife, Christy, decided to open the shops a few years into their sober journey because "we wanted to contribute to the alcohol-free movement and create a space in Denver where people can come have fun, feel safe and have some tasty beverages." But their current space has some limitations, and they're hoping to grow the business.
‘Teach your kids to swim,’ grieving mom urges
A grieving Colorado mother is turning her pain into purpose after her 13-year-old son, Darryl Blackmon, drowned in a hotel pool in May while on a sports trip with his team. She's now urging other parents to teach their kids to swim in a unique way.
estesparknews.com
10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado
Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint
Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
KRDO
Kentucky dogs in search of their fur-ever home in Denver
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of dogs that had been up for adoption in the state of Kentucky has migrated to Denver in their search for a forever home. Denver's Dumb Friend's League says they've been taking in dozens of those dogs ever since severe flooding hit the blue grass state earlier this month.
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture
During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
Denver Parade of Homes showcases latest builds
The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders.
Westword
Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News
Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
Afghan women who now call Colorado home create business
A year after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan, refugees who came to Colorado are still working to build their lives here. Beth Finesilver knows this well. She is helping four refugee women get inventory ready for the artisan's market she is hosting in her front yard Saturday. They are hand-sewn items made by Afghan women who have had a difficult year. "They were pulled out of Afghanistan, some with only their clothes on their back. They've all got children. One woman lost her husband to COVID," Beth explains. She met them when she saw a post on social media asking if...
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears.
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
Denver makes top 20 worst traffic cities
Sitting in traffic can be an intensely frustrating experience, and some cities are worse than others. Using data from the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, Routific ranks the worst cities for American traffic.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Fort Morgan Times
Banner Health unveils organ donor memorial at North Colorado Medical Center
GREELEY – Banner Health’s North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley unveiled its new organ donor memorial wall Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2022, according to a news release. The inspiration and funding for the organ donor memorial wall comes from NCMC’s first honor walk participants – the Gillmores – who, after tragically losing their son in 2018, have stated, “our grief will not define us as a family.”
Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.
According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
