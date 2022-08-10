ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westword

Reader: Not Everyone Needs Alcohol for a Good Time

Awake, which became Denver's first sober bar when it opened at 2240 Clay Street in May 2021, will go into hibernation after August 21 as its owners look for a new location. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and an alcohol-free bar by night. Co-owner Billy Wynne says that he and his wife, Christy, decided to open the shops a few years into their sober journey because "we wanted to contribute to the alcohol-free movement and create a space in Denver where people can come have fun, feel safe and have some tasty beverages." But their current space has some limitations, and they're hoping to grow the business.
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado

Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Kentucky dogs in search of their fur-ever home in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of dogs that had been up for adoption in the state of Kentucky has migrated to Denver in their search for a forever home. Denver's Dumb Friend's League says they've been taking in dozens of those dogs ever since severe flooding hit the blue grass state earlier this month.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture

During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News

Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Afghan women who now call Colorado home create business

A year after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan, refugees who came to Colorado are still working to build their lives here. Beth Finesilver knows this well. She is helping four refugee women get inventory ready for the artisan's market she is hosting in her front yard Saturday. They are hand-sewn items made by Afghan women who have had a difficult year. "They were pulled out of Afghanistan, some with only their clothes on their back. They've all got children. One woman lost her husband to COVID," Beth explains. She met them when she saw a post on social media asking if...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Banner Health unveils organ donor memorial at North Colorado Medical Center

GREELEY – Banner Health’s North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley unveiled its new organ donor memorial wall Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2022, according to a news release. The inspiration and funding for the organ donor memorial wall comes from NCMC’s first honor walk participants – the Gillmores – who, after tragically losing their son in 2018, have stated, “our grief will not define us as a family.”
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.

According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
DENVER, CO

