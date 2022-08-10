The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Brent Lewis was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on July 6th with his book, Stardust by the Bushel; Hollywood on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO