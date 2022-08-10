Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Authors & Oysters: Wendy Eckel
The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Brent Lewis was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on July 6th with his book, Stardust by the Bushel; Hollywood on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Lens: Big Al’s Market by Wilson Wyatt
Big Al’s Market in St. Michaels, was an iconic Eastern Shore landmark for years. It closed in 2013. Now it’s just another lovely Eastern Shore memory. “Big Al’s Market” by Wilson Wyatt.
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
WBOC
Possibility Of A Tattoo Shop In Downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - As of now, tattoo parlors are not allowed in the downtown waterfront district of Cambridge. Getting a tattoo, downtown, might be in the near future. City commissioners considered the idea at this week's meeting, after one community member requested tattoo parlors be allowed. Some members would like...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
chestertownspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
severnaparkvoice.com
Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes
Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
Wbaltv.com
Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
Where's Marty? Checking in with The Charmery as the ice cream shop celebrates 9 years in business
Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!It is no tougher than this: happiness through ice cream.On Friday morning we visited the store with that slogan posted on their website: The Charmery. Nine years ago this weekend, The Charmery opened with the hope of every new small local business: to survive. They have more than survived, much more! The dream of Dave and Laura Alima has more than 80 full- and part-time employees. They have locations at Union Collective, Hampden, Towson, Federal Hill, Columbia, and are soon opening a spot in the D.C. market. Nine years, and what a road traveled.They also give back...
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
macaronikid.com
👩🏫 Back To School Guide for Northern Anne Arundel County 2022
One of the major reasons we exist at Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is to make life easier for parents. We know you parents work hard, play hard, and constantly juggle work and family life. With this mind, we have created a back to school guide for the communities in...
Wbaltv.com
Fire leaves behind extensive damage to Forest Hill townhouse
FOREST HILL, Md. — A fire left behind extensive damage Friday at a townhome in Forest Hill. Oliver Alkire, senior deputy state fire marshal told 11 News that firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. for a fire in the 300 block of Betty Court. Two people and a dog inside the house were able to evacuate safely.
WDEL 1150AM
Friday Special | Last-day catch claims $4.4 million prize at White Marlin Open
Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch. The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland
Break out your wands, you do not want to miss this magical Harry Potter event taking place in Maryland this Autumn. Back for its 8th year, this festival will feature tons of wizarding world activities, fun Harry Potter-themed vendors, and much more.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
oceancity.com
Passing the Filet Knife
If you’ve heard there’s a new girl in town, then you heard right! Christina Pyle, of Catch-n-Carry, a local Ocean City fileting company, has been passed the metaphorical torch- or fileting knife in this case. A Baltimore County native, Pyle was given the opportunity to filet the biggest...
