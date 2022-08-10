ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SeaWorld: Orca has chunks torn from body as tank mates unleash attack

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MXKU_0hBttRVs00

Shocking footage captured at SeaWorld in San Diego shows killer whales appearing to attack each other in the water.

In the clip, which has been shared on social media by Peta, the two orcas thrash around before one swims away.

Distressed children can be heard watching the attack unfold, with one heard asking “how is the orca still alive?”

As one whale leaves the area, the other can be seen bleeding, with a chunk of its blubber ripped away.

“We all immediately saw blood soaking the water,” an eyewitness said, according to Peta.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 17

Amanda B.
2d ago

I have a friend who was a whale trainer at this location for 20 years, she has always said the animals are treated very well and has never wavered in that, even after the Blackfish documentary was released. Most of the animals are born into captivity and don’t know any different, and would certainly die if they were released because they don’t have the skills to live in the wild. I don’t necessarily agree with keeping animals in captivity for a place like sea world or the zoo but people need to stop anthropomorphizing animals. They are not humans and they don’t think like we do. They eat, poop, and sleep. Yes, they can feel physical pain but they don’t have the capacity to look outside their cage and think “Gosh, I wish I was free.” They don’t know anything else. Again, not saying I agree with the whole idea of zoos and such but people make it into something it’s not. Just my opinion.

Reply
5
Richard Flores
3d ago

sea world needs to go, it's sad what they put these animals through. or yourself in their situation. no one would enjoy being captivated away from the real world.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Beloved dolphin doctor dies, friends remember his legacy

SAN DIEGO — Dr. Sam Ridgway, distinguished marine mammal veterinarian and scientist, died peacefully at home in San Diego, according to the National Marine Mammal Foundation. Ridgway’s last interview at his Point Loma home was in March 2022 with Spectrum News. Looking back over his life, Ridgway remembered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld San Diego#Orcas#Chunks#Accident#Seaworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy