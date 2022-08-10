SeaWorld: Orca has chunks torn from body as tank mates unleash attack

Shocking footage captured at SeaWorld in San Diego shows killer whales appearing to attack each other in the water.

In the clip, which has been shared on social media by Peta, the two orcas thrash around before one swims away.

Distressed children can be heard watching the attack unfold, with one heard asking “how is the orca still alive?”

As one whale leaves the area, the other can be seen bleeding, with a chunk of its blubber ripped away.

“We all immediately saw blood soaking the water,” an eyewitness said, according to Peta.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.