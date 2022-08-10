ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
NBC News

The FBI’s silence on Trump search gives GOP room to play with fire

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation slowed, but still up 8.5% year-over-year. … President Biden will sign burn pit legislation. ... Former President Trump will be deposed by New York Attorney General. ... Republicans win Minnesota House special but Democrats overperform. ... Michels defeats Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's primary. … Rep. Omar, D-Minn., narrowly wins her primary.
NBC News

What we know about the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search — and what we don’t

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Trump encourages DOJ to release the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. … A man who fired a nail gun into an FBI building called for violence on social media. … The CDC updates its Covid guidance as a new school year looms. … House Democrats plan to vote on a Senate-passed reconciliation bill. ... Lt. Gov John Fetterman returns to the Pennsylvania Senate campaign trail. … And Hawaii holds its primaries on Saturday.
CBS News

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
