Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Carle gives tablets to infusion patients
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients through a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer
I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
As School Returns: Substitute Teachers and Other Personnel Very Much Needed
Danville District 118 students return to class this Friday, and loads of other schools around Vermilion County are getting ready to start as well. So where are we when it comes to “supply of adequate teachers and substitutes?” Vermilion County Regional Superintendent of Schools Aaron Hird recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection. He said schools needing teachers continue to fight the “shortage of workers” that everyone else is fighting these days. That goes for teachers, and everything else.
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
Street closing in Urbana for tree removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana will be closing on Thursday in order to allow for an emergency tree removal. Weather permitting, North Division Road will be closed to through traffic between Kerr and Oakland Avenues between 7 and 11 a.m. People driving in the area are encouraged to drive carefully. The City […]
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
Champaign County resident judicial election pits a GOP incumbent against a Democratic challenger
CHAMPAIGN — People shuffle in and out of the court; logistical decisions are made and cases are settled. These are nerve wracking moments for community members — some don’t have a lawyer and few have a law degree. In the Sixth Circuit court, there are no jury...
Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available
(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Orchid and Vine is a new plant store in Champaign
The owners of Abbott's Florist in Champaign recently opened a plant store. Orchid & Vine opened July 5th in the Windsor Galleria, the same shopping center as the florist. In addition to their selection of house plants and containers, they have a DIY corner where you can put together your own plant creation. The website is still under development, but you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Royal Donut back open in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Royal Donut has re-opened its doors in Danville, and customers couldn't wait. People lining up as early as 5am to purchase a tasty treat. Business was so popular today, the shop had to close for a few hours because they ran out. Co-owner Sam George said,...
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
