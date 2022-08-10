ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

osfhealthcare.org

Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.

People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
ROCKFORD, IL
#Health Care#Stacker
stnonline.com

Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
ALGONQUIN, IL
1440 WROK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Schools offering sign-on bonuses

(WTVO) — The number of teachers heading back to the classroom has hit a new low as schools across the country prepare to reopen their doors. About 600,000 teachers and staff have left the field in the past to years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is down nearly 3%, and the National […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago Co. Sheriff urges safe driving as students return to the classroom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, nearly 16% of fatal crashes in the state involve pedestrians. With summer almost in the rearview mirror, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana is urging drivers and pedestrians to take precautions to avoid back-to-school injuries. Caruana asks drivers not to go around school buses, and says they should always make eye contact with a person crossing a street. for pedestrians.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Very Popular Rockford Gift Shop is Closing After 25 Years

For a very long time, this was the place to go to buy a gift for literally anyone and for any occasion. Plus, the best complimentary gift wrapping in town. As this wonderfully unique shop begins its closing process, I'm left wishing I'd never complained that there are so many things to look at here that I am constantly nervous that every time I turn around while shopping, I'll bump into something and knock it over or off the shelf or counter.
ROCKFORD, IL

