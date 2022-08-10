Read full article on original website
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes
(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
Multiple Agencies Battling Large Fire at Pendleton Flour Mill
Fire crews are on scene of a large fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill at 501 S.E. Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton. The Pendleton Fire Department responded to the fire as did Umatilla County Fire District #1 along with multiple other agencies. There have no reports of injuries. The Umatilla...
Fire starts in RV, spreads to nearby structure
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to a fire on the 2400 block of South Third Avenue near Reynolds Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chief Rocky Eastman said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a motorhome and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors said they...
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire
Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
Kennewick PD to conduct patrol honoring young woman killed by drunk driver
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In honor of a young woman who was killed by a drunk driver in Richland exactly 16 years ago, officers from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) will conduct patrols to crack down on DUI suspects. According to a social media notice from the KPD, 22-year-old Sami...
Suspect allegedly admits to other robberies when picked up for Tri-Cities carjacking
2 men and a woman were arrested.
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
Pair of Walla Walla suspects in custody for accused gun thefts & vehicle prowl
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An overnight vehicle prowl gone wrong led to the arrest of two men accused of stealing firearms from community members’ vehicles and hiding out from the police early on Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were...
Kennewick drug trafficker sold meth to DEA source, brought small child
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A federal judge has sentenced Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, to a decade in prison following an investigation that came to a head when he sold two lbs of methamphetamine to undercover sources in the Tri-Cities. U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref announced the sentencing on...
Hermiston police seize more dogs in wake of recent raid
HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.
Off-Duty Officer Helps Apprehend Kennewick Rape Suspect
A 57-year-old Pasco man is behind bars after an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer thwarted his rape attempt. Officer spots a known developmentally disabled woman with suspect. Shortly before 5 PM Wednesday (August 10) the officer, who is a detective, spotted the adult woman with an adult male in Fruitland Park. The park is located along Fruitland, between Canal and Columbia Drive.
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Missing Hermiston teen has been found
HERMISTON — The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division has reported Davin Moore, 14, of Hermiston, has been found. Moore went missing Friday, Aug. 5, from Hermiston, and he was found Aug. 10.
Storm rolls through Eastern Oregon, pouring down hail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunderstorm rolled through northeastern Oregon on Thursday, dumping intense hail on parts of Wallowa and Union counties. In some areas, the hail was large and heavy enough to cause property damage. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino tracked the storm as it moved northeast, passing over...
