TODAY.com
What the Lyme disease vaccine could mean for people living with long-term symptoms
A new vaccine to prevent Lyme disease just entered late-stage clinical trials, a major step forward in controlling the tick-borne illness. "This is going to be a very significant breakthrough once the vaccine gets approved," Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, said on TODAY Tuesday. Lyme disease is...
Is the Newly Approved Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Better Than Moderna?
The FDA has granted authorization for the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine. The move gives Americans another choice when it comes to getting vaccinated. Here’s how Novavax compares to Moderna — plus how to find the Novavax vaccine now that it’s approved in the U.S. The FDA...
CNBC
Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated
Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
MedicalXpress
Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants
Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
MedPage Today
A 'Shrewd' New Virus; 'The Family Will Kill You'; Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages
Note that some links may require registration or subscription. A newly identified virus -- Langya henipavirus (LayV) -- already has infected dozens of people in China and is believed to have been transferred to humans from shrews. (Washington Post, New England Journal of Medicine) TikTok owner ByteDance continued its foray...
Nature.com
Lower vaccine-acquired immunity in the elderly population following two-dose BNT162b2 vaccination is alleviated by a third vaccine dose
Understanding the impact of age on vaccinations is essential for the design and delivery of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Here, we present findings from a comprehensive analysis of multiple compartments of the memory immune response in 312 individuals vaccinated with the BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. Two vaccine doses induce high antibody and T cell responses in most individuals. However, antibody recognition of the Spike protein of the Delta and Omicron variants is less efficient than that of the ancestral Wuhan strain. Age-stratified analyses identify a group of low antibody responders where individuals â‰¥60"‰years are overrepresented. Waning of the antibody and cellular responses is observed in 30% of the vaccinees after 6"‰months. However, age does not influence the waning of these responses. Taken together, while individuals â‰¥60"‰years old take longer to acquire vaccine-induced immunity, they develop more sustained acquired immunity at 6"‰months post-vaccination. A third dose strongly boosts the low antibody responses in the older individuals against the ancestral Wuhan strain, Delta and Omicron variants.
scitechdaily.com
Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains
On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
Pfizer Shares Ascend Following Positive Data From Late-Stage Pneumococcal Vaccine Trial For Infants
Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). 20vPnC is evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for the prevention of IPD caused by the 20 Streptococcus...
CNET
Lyme Disease: What to Know About Symptoms, Vaccine Status and More
Lyme disease is an illness caused primarily by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria transmitted to humans through the bites of certain species of ticks (deer or black-legged ticks in the US), and it's been notoriously misunderstood and underdiagnosed. But it's a growing problem in the US -- especially in New England, where research published in March found that 11% of people have antibodies against b. burgdorferi.
biztoc.com
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
Nature.com
Effectiveness of third vaccine dose for coronavirus disease 2019 during the Omicron variant pandemic: a prospective observational study in Japan
The administration of a third booster dose of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has progressed worldwide. Since January 2022, Japan has faced a nationwide outbreak caused by the Omicron variant, which occurred simultaneously with the progression of mass vaccination with the third booster dose. Therefore, this study evaluated the effectiveness of the third dose of vaccine by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test using nasopharyngeal swab samples from adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰18Â years tested after having close contact with COVID-19 cases between January and May 2022. Participants who completed only one dose were excluded from the study. Among the 928 enrolled participants, 139 had never been vaccinated, 609 had completed two doses, 180 had completed three doses before the swab test, and the overall RT-PCR test positivity rate in each group was 48.9%, 46.0%, and 32.2%, respectively. The vaccine effectiveness of the third dose to prevent infection after close contact was approximately 40% (95% confidence interval: 20"“60%), which was the highest at 10"“70Â days after receiving the third dose. In conclusion, the effectiveness of the three-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after close contact during the Omicron outbreak is approximately 40%.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam dengue cases top 145,000, More than triple 2021s tally
The Vietnam Ministry of Health said that in the week ending August 6, the whole country recorded nearly 8,800 cases of dengue fever, including 3 deaths. Compared to the previous weeks, the number of cases last week showed signs of slowing down, although still at a high level. Accumulated from...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong
Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
More than half of diseases including Zika and cholera are made worse by climate crisis
In 2016, a community in a remote corner of northern Siberia started to get sick.Dozens of people, and thousands of reindeer, had developed anthrax, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, swelling and vomiting. One child died, as well as at least 2,000 reindeer.The cause is believed to be the climate crisis.Scientists think that extraordinarily high temperatures that summer thawed out a frozen reindeer carcass that died from anthrax decades before – releasing dormant spores back into the air with tragic consequences.It’s not the only time the climate crisis may have gotten people sick. A new study found that...
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
scitechdaily.com
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
