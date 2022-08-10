ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants

Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Lower vaccine-acquired immunity in the elderly population following two-dose BNT162b2 vaccination is alleviated by a third vaccine dose

Understanding the impact of age on vaccinations is essential for the design and delivery of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Here, we present findings from a comprehensive analysis of multiple compartments of the memory immune response in 312 individuals vaccinated with the BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. Two vaccine doses induce high antibody and T cell responses in most individuals. However, antibody recognition of the Spike protein of the Delta and Omicron variants is less efficient than that of the ancestral Wuhan strain. Age-stratified analyses identify a group of low antibody responders where individuals â‰¥60"‰years are overrepresented. Waning of the antibody and cellular responses is observed in 30% of the vaccinees after 6"‰months. However, age does not influence the waning of these responses. Taken together, while individuals â‰¥60"‰years old take longer to acquire vaccine-induced immunity, they develop more sustained acquired immunity at 6"‰months post-vaccination. A third dose strongly boosts the low antibody responses in the older individuals against the ancestral Wuhan strain, Delta and Omicron variants.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains

On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
HEALTH
CNET

Lyme Disease: What to Know About Symptoms, Vaccine Status and More

Lyme disease is an illness caused primarily by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria transmitted to humans through the bites of certain species of ticks (deer or black-legged ticks in the US), and it's been notoriously misunderstood and underdiagnosed. But it's a growing problem in the US -- especially in New England, where research published in March found that 11% of people have antibodies against b. burgdorferi.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Effectiveness of third vaccine dose for coronavirus disease 2019 during the Omicron variant pandemic: a prospective observational study in Japan

The administration of a third booster dose of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has progressed worldwide. Since January 2022, Japan has faced a nationwide outbreak caused by the Omicron variant, which occurred simultaneously with the progression of mass vaccination with the third booster dose. Therefore, this study evaluated the effectiveness of the third dose of vaccine by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test using nasopharyngeal swab samples from adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰18Â years tested after having close contact with COVID-19 cases between January and May 2022. Participants who completed only one dose were excluded from the study. Among the 928 enrolled participants, 139 had never been vaccinated, 609 had completed two doses, 180 had completed three doses before the swab test, and the overall RT-PCR test positivity rate in each group was 48.9%, 46.0%, and 32.2%, respectively. The vaccine effectiveness of the third dose to prevent infection after close contact was approximately 40% (95% confidence interval: 20"“60%), which was the highest at 10"“70Â days after receiving the third dose. In conclusion, the effectiveness of the three-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after close contact during the Omicron outbreak is approximately 40%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam dengue cases top 145,000, More than triple 2021s tally

The Vietnam Ministry of Health said that in the week ending August 6, the whole country recorded nearly 8,800 cases of dengue fever, including 3 deaths. Compared to the previous weeks, the number of cases last week showed signs of slowing down, although still at a high level. Accumulated from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong

Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than half of diseases including Zika and cholera are made worse by climate crisis

In 2016, a community in a remote corner of northern Siberia started to get sick.Dozens of people, and thousands of reindeer, had developed anthrax, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, swelling and vomiting. One child died, as well as at least 2,000 reindeer.The cause is believed to be the climate crisis.Scientists think that extraordinarily high temperatures that summer thawed out a frozen reindeer carcass that died from anthrax decades before – releasing dormant spores back into the air with tragic consequences.It’s not the only time the climate crisis may have gotten people sick. A new study found that...
ENVIRONMENT
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages

Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
SCIENCE

