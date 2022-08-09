ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado, investigation underway

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
Photo Courtesy: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning.

Officials believe that the woman was in her 30s at the time of her death.

Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. No further information has been made available.

Lookout Mountain is a popular spot for outdoor recreation in the Golden area, home to Lookout Mountain Park.

Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
