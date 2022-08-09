Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado, investigation underway

Photo Courtesy: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning.

Officials believe that the woman was in her 30s at the time of her death.

Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. No further information has been made available.

Lookout Mountain is a popular spot for outdoor recreation in the Golden area, home to Lookout Mountain Park.