Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location
Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County
Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
Beach Beacon
Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching
The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach
Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Bier Fest, ‘813 Day’ and more
From Bier Fest returning to Busch Gardens and other Oktoberfest kick-offs and celebrations of "813 Day" across Tampa, there's no shortage of things to do this weekend.
Ruskin’s Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum features ‘travelers in time’
The prehistoric skulls, teeth and bones, featured in the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum at Camp Bayou, reveal South Shore’s rich and fascinating history. They are “travelers in time,” dating back roughly 1.5 to 1 million years ago, when long-extinct saber tooth cats, mastodons, giant sloths and other Pleistocene Period creatures roamed Ruskin and areas surrounding it. The fossils were uncovered by a drag line during a routine mining operation in July 1983 in Leisey Shell Pit 1A off Gulf City Road in southern Hillsborough County.
Raccoons trapped in cages on roof of Seminole Heights home upset neighbors
Some Seminole Heights neighbors say they are mortified after what they saw on Tuesday -- two racoons trapped in metal cages on a roof, in direct sunlight. One suffered and died.
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Beautiful People: Tampa Bay woman changing the way students are educated by starting micro-schools
CLEARWATER, Fla. — When I learned that I would be visiting a micro-school, I was curious because I'd never heard of a micro-school. That's why my first question to Jaime Manfra, who started Service Learning Micro-School, was what is a micro-school?. She told me that "research has shown that...
Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
Tampa inflation drops to 11.2%, national at 8.5%
While nationally inflation fell 0.6% to 8.5%, the already higher inflation rate fell just 0.1% to 11.2% overall.
Pinellas County early voting starts this weekend
The Pinellas County Supervisor of Election's Office starts early voting for Florida's primary election this weekend.
Beach Beacon
State investigating whether apple juice spill at Dunedin Coca-Cola plant is behind fish kill
A refreshing apple juice on a hot summer day is a good ol’ fashioned treat, but too much of a good thing might be a problem — particularly if you happen to be a tilapia or a largemouth bass. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to investigate...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
