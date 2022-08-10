ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
QSR Web

California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location

Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
CLEARWATER, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Society
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Business
Pinellas County, FL
Business
City
Clearwater, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Society
State
Hawaii State
Beach Beacon

Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching

The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach

Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
observernews.net

Ruskin’s Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum features ‘travelers in time’

The prehistoric skulls, teeth and bones, featured in the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum at Camp Bayou, reveal South Shore’s rich and fascinating history. They are “travelers in time,” dating back roughly 1.5 to 1 million years ago, when long-extinct saber tooth cats, mastodons, giant sloths and other Pleistocene Period creatures roamed Ruskin and areas surrounding it. The fossils were uncovered by a drag line during a routine mining operation in July 1983 in Leisey Shell Pit 1A off Gulf City Road in southern Hillsborough County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mitnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Security Awareness#Plastic Bags#Pacific#Knowbe4#Fl#Ocean Voyages Institute
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy