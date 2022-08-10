Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County TDC moves forward with $21 million beach renourishment project at St. Andrews State Park
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s one of the most popular beaches in Bay County. On any warm sunny day, St. Andrews State Park is packed with people. And with less sand to be on, it’s even more crowded. We hear about renourishment projects along the sandy beaches...
getthecoast.com
Freedom Beacon Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, the major development order for phase 3 of the Freedom Beacon Tech Park in Fort Walton Beach was unanimously approved by council. Freedom Beacon Tech Park is a 50-acre mixed-use development, master-planned by The Jay Odom Group under a long-term...
getthecoast.com
‘It’ll be raining fish here soon:’ Waterspout spotted near Destin, Florida
Yesterday’s weather got a bit rough, but it also led to tons of beachgoers (and boaters) getting the chance to see a waterspout near Destin, Florida. The waterspout was reported around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
worldatlas.com
7 Beautiful Beach Towns on Florida's Emerald Coast
The Emerald Coast runs from Pensacola to Port St. Joe in Florida's Panhandle region. It boasts some of Florida's most picturesque beach towns bordering emerald waters in the Gulf of Mexico. These seven towns offer pristine beaches, untouched sand dunes, and refreshing parks for scenic fishing, seafood dinners, and tranquility.
Destin short-term rental laws explained
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
Destin Log
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa EDC needs more industrial buildings to attract larger manufacturing companies to the area
Note: A previous version of this article referred to office buildings needed. It has been corrected to Industrial Buildings. Okaloosa County is rapidly becoming a desirable location for tech, manufacturing and defense contractors. Three months ago, the Okaloosa Economic Development Council had 29 active projects in the works; now, that...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do in Panama City Beach!
Similar to Destin, Panama City Beach has been a holiday hotspot for its miles of beautiful emerald coastline and white, soft sands. In the last decade the growth of the beach town has boomed, boosting the possibilities for family fun and making memories beachside!. Looking for things to do in...
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
Lodging
Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront Opens
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—The 11-story Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront opened on the Florida Panhandle. The hotel tower is developed and managed by OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. Project partners include architect and design firm Bullock Tice Associates, interior designer P3 Design Collective, and general contractor Robins & Morton.
getthecoast.com
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB
It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
crestviewbulletin.com
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
surf-forecast.com
Panama City Beach Water Temperature and Wetsuit Guide
Very warm air temperatures and very warm water(30 °C) too at Panama City Beach, warm enough for wearing board shorts and a rash vest in the surf. Cloudy, but feeling very pleasant in and out of the water. (click thumbnails to expand) Below is a graph of Historical Sea...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
getthecoast.com
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center
As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
Destin Log
Capt. Todd Allen of Big John says 'it's just time' to step away
After five decades of fishing, Capt. Todd Allen, whose roots run deep in the fishing village of Destin, will be fishing one last Destin Fishing Rodeo in October before putting the Big John up for sale. Allen, 61, has been fishing out of Destin as long as he can remember.
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
getthecoast.com
Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons. The big names include:. The $24 million shopping center project is located off Highway 85, just north of Interstate 10. According to Chance Leavins, Public Information Manager for the city, there are still a couple of...
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
