ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldatlas.com

7 Beautiful Beach Towns on Florida's Emerald Coast

The Emerald Coast runs from Pensacola to Port St. Joe in Florida's Panhandle region. It boasts some of Florida's most picturesque beach towns bordering emerald waters in the Gulf of Mexico. These seven towns offer pristine beaches, untouched sand dunes, and refreshing parks for scenic fishing, seafood dinners, and tranquility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miramar Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Destin, FL
Miramar Beach, FL
Business
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin short-term rental laws explained

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
DESTIN, FL
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do in Panama City Beach!

Similar to Destin, Panama City Beach has been a holiday hotspot for its miles of beautiful emerald coastline and white, soft sands. In the last decade the growth of the beach town has boomed, boosting the possibilities for family fun and making memories beachside!. Looking for things to do in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Abbott
WKRG News 5

Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
DESTIN, FL
Lodging

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront Opens

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—The 11-story Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront opened on the Florida Panhandle. The hotel tower is developed and managed by OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. Project partners include architect and design firm Bullock Tice Associates, interior designer P3 Design Collective, and general contractor Robins & Morton.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Six stores announced for Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Northwest Florida#Residential Real Estate#Realtors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Emerald Coast Property#Fl#Realty
surf-forecast.com

Panama City Beach Water Temperature and Wetsuit Guide

Very warm air temperatures and very warm water(30 °C) too at Panama City Beach, warm enough for wearing board shorts and a rash vest in the surf. Cloudy, but feeling very pleasant in and out of the water. (click thumbnails to expand) Below is a graph of Historical Sea...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center

As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Destin Log

Capt. Todd Allen of Big John says 'it's just time' to step away

After five decades of fishing, Capt. Todd Allen, whose roots run deep in the fishing village of Destin, will be fishing one last Destin Fishing Rodeo in October before putting the Big John up for sale. Allen, 61, has been fishing out of Destin as long as he can remember.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons. The big names include:. The $24 million shopping center project is located off Highway 85, just north of Interstate 10. According to Chance Leavins, Public Information Manager for the city, there are still a couple of...
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy