The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.Wall Street capped off a four-week winning streak Friday with broad gains across the stock market. The upswing marked a reversal of some recent trends, with tech stocks performing well, and energy slipping on the news of lower oil prices. Investors appeared encouraged by the latest consumer price index report, which showed zero percent month-over-month inflation in July. Some saw this as a sign that the Federal Reserve might...

STOCKS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO