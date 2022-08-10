Read full article on original website
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors
U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
BlackRock launches spot bitcoin private trust for U.S. clients
(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional clients in the United States, according to a blog post on its website.
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
BlackRock’s Deal with Coinbase Is “Watershed Moment” for Crypto, Industry Professional Claims
Last week, it was widely reported that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was selected by BlackRock “to provide Aladdin clients access to crypto trading and custody via Coinbase Prime.”. Coinbase and BlackRock will “create new access points for institutional crypto adoption by connecting Coinbase Prime and Aladdin.”. Brett Tejpaul, Head of...
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Anthony Scaramucci Suggests Bitcoin Could Hit $300,000
Warren Buffett Is Loading the Boat on Oil: 8 Big Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now
With demand still strong and prospects for the industry bright, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are loading up on big oil stocks now. These eight stocks with large and dependable dividends make sense for growth and income investors now.
Direct Indexing: Pros and Cons of the Latest Investing Strategy to Go Mainstream
Everyday investors now enjoy many of the benefits once saved only for professional Wall Street-ers. They can buy and sell stocks and bonds with just a few clicks of their smartphones. If they want, they can participate in complex, risky moves like options trading. And anyone can have information on the latest investments like cryptocurrency and NFTs at their fingertips.
The Week's Top Stories: Nvidia, Disney Winning Streaming Wars & Meme Stocks
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.Wall Street capped off a four-week winning streak Friday with broad gains across the stock market. The upswing marked a reversal of some recent trends, with tech stocks performing well, and energy slipping on the news of lower oil prices. Investors appeared encouraged by the latest consumer price index report, which showed zero percent month-over-month inflation in July. Some saw this as a sign that the Federal Reserve might...
3 Smart Moves to Make in Your Brokerage Account While Stocks Are Down
Take advantage of these tips right now. In the current market environment, there are some steps long-term investors can take to set themselves up for success. Getting these things right in a down market can help you create long-term wealth, avoid rash decisions, and ensure that your investment strategy stays on track.
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
S&P Global downgrades Coinbase following its $1.1 billion net loss in Q2 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This figure represents the largest loss for the crypto company since being listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange...
Analysis-China Investors Hedge U.S. Delisting Risk With Hong Kong Play
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges. The pace of migration will likely accelerate, as more Chinese...
Stock of the Week: Good News, Bad News for Chip Maker Nvidia
Chip stock Nvidia has had a roller-coaster week. On the one hand, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which includes billions in subsidies for domestic semiconductor research and development. On the other hand, the company drastically cut revenue projections due in large part to inflation. And while Nvidia’s stock is down close to 32% in 2022, it rebounded somewhat this week by gaining more than 4%. On another positive note, out of 32 analyst reviews of the stock, 25 have a buy rating, 7 have a hold rating and there are no actual sells.
