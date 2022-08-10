Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO