Four takeaways from the Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota primaries

jacksonprogress-argus.com
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Cox, a Republican, said in a tweet he heard a loud boom while he...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians set to strike
Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California. The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Colorado eliminates sales tax on diapers and menstrual products
Buying diapers and feminine hygiene products is about to get just a little bit easier for Coloradans. HB22-1055, also known as the Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products Act, went into effect on Wednesday.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area remain under a boil water advisory Sunday, a day after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. That's down from 935,000...
