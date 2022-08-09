ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AthlonSports.com

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks

The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
247Sports

Alabama football: Alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium applied for by school

Alabama football fans might soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching Crimson Tide football games in person. The school’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LP, has applied to the City Council of Tuscaloosa for a liquor license, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News. A hearing for the application will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
