Alabama Football Goes Full Pads for First Time in Fall Camp
The Crimson Tide started to gear up for its first scrimmage on Wednesday as the intensity of fall camp begins to pick up.
BREAKING: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Commits to Crimson Tide
Miles McVay, four-star offensive tackle out of St. Louis, MO, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday. McVay is the 19th commitment in Alabama's first ranked 2023 class. He joins Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Ryqueeze McElderry as the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Tide in...
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Sixth Practice of Fall Camp
What the Crimson Tide's head coach had to say ahead of the team's first fall scrimmage.
AthlonSports.com
Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks
The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
247Sports
Alabama football: Alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium applied for by school
Alabama football fans might soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching Crimson Tide football games in person. The school’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LP, has applied to the City Council of Tuscaloosa for a liquor license, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News. A hearing for the application will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Photo gallery: East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Miles McVay commits to Alabama
By Nate Latsch ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis offensive lineman Miles McVay could have gone anywhere for college. With more than 40 scholarship offers, stretching from coast to coast, the 6-foot-6, 360-pound offensive tackle took his time to carefully narrow his long list of possibly destinations ...
Ole Miss Adds Punter Via NCAA Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels get Special Teams reinforcements from the NCAA Transfer Portal.
