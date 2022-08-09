Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
White Sox Drop Series to Royals With Another Weak Offensive Showing
Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
Zack Greinke, Royals beat White Sox to win four-game set
Zack Greinke outdueled Dylan Cease as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. The Royals claimed the four-game series three games to one. After taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox in their prior series, it marked the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014 that the Royals have won back-to-back four-game series.
‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season
The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth […] The post ‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
Nearly 80 percent of ESPN panel thinks Donovan Mitchell will end up with Knicks
It was reported last week that the Jazz, Lakers and New York Knicks had discussed a three-team trade involving both Mitchell and Westbrook, but nothing has come to fruition yet. While Utah's three-time All-Star remains in Salt Lake City for now, a host of ESPN insiders still think there's a strong chance that he ends up with the Knicks.
Nick Pratto carries Royals past White Sox to open twin bill
Nick Pratto went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run as the Kansas City Royals defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The home run was the second one of the homestand for Pratto. Vinnie Pasquantino also clubbed a two-run homer for Kansas City.
Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1
Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts Phillies with broadcast request
It should come as no surprise that New York Mets legend (and current broadcaster) Keith Hernandez does not have a soft spot in his heart for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, when Hernandez chose not to travel to the City of Brotherly Love for an upcoming New York Mets broadcast and told why, well, don’t expect Phillies fans to give him a warm welcome next time the two teams meet.
