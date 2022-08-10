ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Organ Donor Found, To Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche will be taken off life support Sunday, TMZ has learned, because organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to remove and then implant. Organ donations are considered one of the most sacred forms of medical procedures ... doctors treat the organ donor with reverence and respect, even though they are not aware of the procedure.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy