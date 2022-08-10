ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Scottie Scheffler captures season-long Aon Risk Reward challenge, $1 million prize

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Gxe_0hBtJnCE00
(Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has another million reasons to smile after his thrilling PGA Tour regular season.

He claimed the season-long Aon Risk Reward challenge and the corresponding $1 million prize, it was announced Tuesday. That’s on top of the $4 million he earned Sunday for finishing first in the The Comcast Business Tour Top 10, both of which are bonus money on top of the record money he has already earned.

It has been a season to remember for Scheffler, who has won four times, including capturing his first major title, the Masters. He remains first in the FedEx Cup standings as the playoffs get underway Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

“I love this competition because you have to string together really good scores on some of the most challenging holes in golf – testing your ability and rewarding you for making better decisions,” Scheffler said. “I am excited to win the Aon Risk Reward Challenge as it recognizes the work that my team and I put in throughout the season.”

This Aon Risk Reward Challenge is also being contested on the LPGA Tour, where the best decision maker will also receive an equal $1 million prize at the LPGA’s season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, in November.

The Challenge is based around chosen holes at Tour stops throughout the year and designed to test a player’s strategy on what are considered some of the most challenging holes a player will face week to week. For every participating event, a player’s best two scores on the designated hole counts towards the season-long leaderboard. Scheffler had 29 birdies and three eagles on eligible holes this season.

Scheffler has earned $13.176 million thus far this year. Add in the bonus money, that’s $18.176 million. He also has a chance to add another $18 million if he wins the FedEx Cup Playoffs, plus whatever earnings he gets in the next three tournaments.

Safe to say Scheffler’s strong play has paid off for his wallet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie

Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Lpga Tour#Million Reasons#Aon Risk Reward#The Lpga Tour#Lpga
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
GOLF
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

LIV golfers’ different attitudes towards legal action offers insight into motives

It would be unwise to place blind faith in the comments of a judge during a commercial dispute. In the case of LIV Golf and associated chaos, a sporting resolution chamber in the UK placed a stay on suspensions of DP World, formerly European, Tour golfers long before this week’s dramatic events in a courtroom in California. Interpretations of the law, however, are rarely an exact science.
GOLF
GolfWRX

LIV President and COO issues memo to address prize money confusion

After the court case in which Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford were denied a temporary restraining order and were deemed ineligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, there was a great deal of confusion on how the LIV golfers’ contracts were structured. In the aftermath of...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gold Medal winner, Michael Phelps, speaks with Alabama Football

Almost every single American will have Michael Phelps on their short list of greatest athletes ever. Phelps made his first Olympic appearance in 2000 at only 15 years old. He took the world by storm at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when he erupted for eight gold medals, a feat that will likely never be accomplished again. In his career, Phelps captured 23 total gold medals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
golfmagic.com

Report: Rookie Cameron Young "inclined" to stay put and snub LIV Golf

PGA Tour pro Cameron Young was last night reported to be heading over to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. A report by The Times of London claimed the rookie was following in the reported footsteps of Cameron Smith to the controversial series. Smith, 28, offered a "no comment" when asked...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy