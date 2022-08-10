Were we wrong about all of this year's upcoming Garmin watches?

It's been a busy year for Garmin, with lots of big watch launches, and we thought we had a good idea of what else would be arriving on our wrists over the coming months, but the recent arrival of the Enduro 2 makes us wonder whether some of the watches we've been looking forward to (such as the long-awaited Garmin Venu Sq 2 ) are actually on the horizon at all.

Earlier this year, tech site Gadgets & Wearables obtained a list of Garmin devices from an authorized distributor that seemed to give us a glimpse into the future. The document contained warranty information for various devices in 2022, and included various names we'd not seen before.

Several of the watches on the list have since launched, including the Forerunner 955 , Forerunner 255 , and Vivosmart 5. However, the Enduro 2 was conspicuously absent from the document, which makes us question whether the other devices listed (such as the intriguing Garmin Instinct Analog) are actually on their way at all.

It's possible that the mysterious Garmin Austin mentioned in the distributor's list might have been the Enduro 2 under a codename, but we doubt it; there would be little point in using a pseudonym for just one watch in an established series, when the names of other devices were given in full.

We'll be keeping a close eye out for watches that have been recently registered with the FCC (a process that must happen before any device capable of wireless communications can be sold in the US), but it's possible that the list supplied to Gadgets & Wearables may have been incomplete or only partially correct. Only time will tell.

Best GPS watches : find your perfect training tool

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.