Nicolaas P. Dubbeling, 78, of Zanesville, died at 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born April 7, 1944 during the starvation winter in Alsmeer, Netherlands a son of the late Klaas and Akya (Bartsas) Dubbeling. Nick graduated from primary and secondary schools and began a Masters level program. He was a graduate assistant and taught psychology at his university, upon coming to the United States in 1972he began his studies toward a PHD program and his internship in Worchester, Mass. Nick received his PHD from Ohio University in 1986. He worked for Six County for many years and also did psychology testing and evaluations for local lawyers and the courts. Nick especially enjoyed his work at Mt. Alyoysius. Nick enjoyed reading, cooking, travel and working in his yard.

