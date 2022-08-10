Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Robert W. Rayner
Robert W. Rayner, 79 of Duncan Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Bob was born at his family home in Gaysport, on February 5, 1943. He is the son of the...
WHIZ
Donna A. Bugglin
Donna Ardith Bugglin, age 89, of Senecaville, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to be reunited with her devoted husband Walter. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind. She led by example and believed that. family was not always blood. She...
WHIZ
Melanie B. Hamilton
Melanie B. Hamilton, 67, of Zanesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care Morrison House with her husband and children by her side. She was born on January 11, 1955, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald D. and Mary B. Ferrell of Zanesville.
WHIZ
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling, 78, of Zanesville, died at 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born April 7, 1944 during the starvation winter in Alsmeer, Netherlands a son of the late Klaas and Akya (Bartsas) Dubbeling. Nick graduated from primary and secondary schools and began a Masters level program. He was a graduate assistant and taught psychology at his university, upon coming to the United States in 1972he began his studies toward a PHD program and his internship in Worchester, Mass. Nick received his PHD from Ohio University in 1986. He worked for Six County for many years and also did psychology testing and evaluations for local lawyers and the courts. Nick especially enjoyed his work at Mt. Alyoysius. Nick enjoyed reading, cooking, travel and working in his yard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles. Fox said when the position opened...
WHIZ
Tools for School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It was a busy morning at Zanesville Middle School as volunteers filled back packs with school supplies. Eastside Community Ministry is preparing for their annual Tools for School event for pre-registered students. The backpacks are packed based on teacher’s supply list, getting the necessary items for students can...
WHIZ
Paws Benefit Garage Sale
ZANESVILLE, OH- A garage sale is helping to control the pet population of Muskingum County. Paws of Muskingum County is holding the sale at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Rd. In addition to household items there’s also dog and cat supplies including dog beds, coats, jackets, collars and harnesses. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. President of Paws Muskingum County’s Spay Neuter Assistance Program, Teresa Hildebrand spoke about why she was holding this event.
WHIZ
Chapman Found Guilty
Jurors in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court convicted 50-year-old Chad Chapman after a one day trial. Chapman was found guilty of felonious assault for the attack on another man. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said in September a neighbor heard fighting sounds from Chapman’s home on Spruce Street in Zanesville and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHIZ
Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
WHIZ
Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The 52nd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival will take place August 12, 13 and 14 in Cambridge City Park. The Board President of the Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation, Stephanie Bridwell, said this is a great time to come enjoy the performing and visual arts. “We have...
WHIZ
Eastside Community Ministry Gives Away Backpacks & School Supplies For Tools For School
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Backpacks filled with all the back-to-school essentials were picked up by families Thursday. Volunteers from Eastside Community Ministry gathered at Zanesville Middle School to pass them out. Over 830 kids, from 1st through 12th grades registered for Tools for Schools which provides students with any school...
WHIZ
Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
WHIZ
Flint and His Four Sisters: A Great Name for A Band, And Also The Animal Shelter Society Pets of The Week!
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week. There’s not one. Not two. But five sweet, almost 3-month old Australian Red Heeler Cattle Dogs up for adoption!. Flint, the sole boy of the group and his 4 sisters: Sweetie, Sophie, Stella, and...
WHIZ
MSWCD Unveils New Native Pollinator Garden
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting everyone in to stop and smell the flowers as they celebrate the grand opening of their Native Pollinator Plant Garden. Located at the Rural Services Building on Underwood Avenue the garden benefits both the flowers and the bees pollinating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Disc Golf Course Opened at Riverside Park
ZANESVILLE, Oh – There is a brand new disc golf course open to the public!. The course is located at Riverside Park and is a part of the City of Zanesville’s local entertainment initiative and was inspired by his employees. Scott Brown, the Public Service Director for the...
WHIZ
ZHS Takes Part in Countdown to Kick-Off Event
Sports fans welcome in football season is finally upon us. At the Barn Wednesday night WHIZ hosted “Countdown to Kick-Off” a party to celebrate the start of the new season. Zanesville Blue Devils new Head Football Coach TJ Langermeier was just one of several coaches in attendance to...
WHIZ
ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County
Cambridge, Ohio–– ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, Thursday, August 11, announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge, Ohio, creating three new jobs. Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI...
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
Comments / 0