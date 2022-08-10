Read full article on original website
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
Horoscope today, Friday August 12: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
The full moon brings surprises linked to social life. You can get closer to special people or have another go at joining a group. Your key skill is the ability to adapt to circumstances, and carry others along with you. So a leadership role can be an option. A fitness...
These are the 3 nosiest zodiac signs
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Due to their witty and clever nature, Geminis excel at smooth talking people into revealing the most personal secrets about themselves. According to Best Life Online, Geminis’ gossipy nature drags them into conversations where they don’t belong. Their curiosity also plays a...
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Your Horoscope This Week: 7th August to 13th August, 2022
The week ahead is challenging, intense, and transformative. The good news is that it’s bringing healing our way, which we all need to help us move forward in the best direction. Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces share a tender connection on 7th August, making us run towards our lofty romantic dreams. The caveat to this sweet alliance is the square that forms between Mars in Taurus and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius later in the day, pushing us to dominate others. Venus and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn oppose each other on 9th August, bringing power struggles to relationships. The Leo sun and the Nodes of Destiny ask us to make fated choices on 10th August, which we will internally struggle with until Uranus in Taurus squares the sun on 11th August, freeing us from uncertainty. Mars and Neptune retrograde release ambiguity and fears that are holding us back on 11th August, while the full moon in Aquarius and Venus’s entrance into Leo (on the same day) push us towards autonomy and doing what we love with who we care about most.
A 24-Year-Old From Louisiana Gained 4M Followers On TikTok By Sharing His Spicy Seafood Boils
Every Southerner could agree that there's nothing better than a flavorful traditional Louisiana seafood boil any time of the year. Those who cook these cuisines take it very seriously, and one TikToker is showing everyone how it's done. Javaris Donnett, better known as chefjayvoo on social media, has 4 million...
Horoscope For The Week Of July 11th to 17th, 2022
In this week’s Astrology, Mercury and Mars go into new Signs within minutes of one another. Mars will enter Taurus, which could help us take a more mellow strategy to get what we want in life. And Mercury goes into Cancer which will cause us to need emotional stimulation.
Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid
Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life
Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
Aries—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Let Loose & Have Fun, Because Life Is Short
Click here to read the full article. If you’re hoping for smooth sailing and lazy summer vibes, think again. Your Aries August 2022 horoscope kicks off with a bang, so brace yourself for a moment of unpredictability. Because Mars—your ruling planet—is joining forces with unpredictable Uranus on August 1, you may start the month off with an unexpected shift in your financial status. You might even make a snap decision to purchase something exciting, but impractical. Remember—buyer’s remorse is real! By August 7, you might feel as though you don’t access to the resources you need, especially when it comes to...
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Your Pisces August 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Pisces personality profile. Welcome to August, sweet Pisces. The summer is coming to a close. Last month, when the “asteroid of commitment” Juno went retrograde, you saw healthy forward momentum in your love life. This theme continues on Sunday, August 7, when lover Venus, currently in Cancer, trines (a favorable aspect) dreamy Neptune in your sign, Pisces. This luxurious transit leaves you feeling lazy and in love. So whether you use this Sunday to focus on you, and only you, with skincare, baths, and self-love, or with a partner enjoying sexual fantasies, your mission for the night is to feel good.
Capricorn traits: The best and worst characteristics if you have a Capricorn star sign
CAPRICORN is the tenth astrological sign of the zodiac. The sun transits this Earth sign from about December 22 to January 20 the following year. The Capricorn sign is ruled by Saturn, which is an element of earth, making the sign practical and grounding. The symbol consists of the head...
Taurus—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Adjusting To Some Big Changes, So Be Patient
Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting off this month feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder! Your Taurus August 2022 horoscope wants to remind you that you’re still dealing with so many unexpected turns, so give yourself time to adapt to the changing tides. You’re leading a revolution right now, so continue manifesting the future you believe in. On August 1, Mars in Taurus will join forces with Uranus—planet of rebellion—which will add a layer of intensity and independence to your life. However, you can trust in the process, because you’re still processing the fact that...
Pisces weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for July 31 – August 06
FEB 19 - MAR 20. Stepping out of the middle of a dispute, or a deal, helps you see the bigger picture. And yes, you can find a smart shortcut. In love terms, writing freely, without letting your critical inner voice get involved, can produce perfect questions, or statements. And...
How to Reduce Stress By Zodiac Sign
Life has been extra stressful lately, hasn’t it? It's leaving many of us wondering how to reduce stress from the news, from our lifestyles, or the people around us. That could mean spending a day or two offline, taking a mental health day from school or work, or spending some time with your friends just hanging out. But it's also important to look inward and use your own coping skills to reduce stress. Astrology can show us the innate ways that we react to stressful aspects of life — for better or worse. So, read on to find out how to reduce stress, how your sign often reacts to stress, and how you can cope with it. As always, if you're experiencing extreme stress or anxiety, or just want help coping, help is available.
Meet All the ‘Cosmic Love’ Contestants & See How Their Zodiac Signs Affect Their Love Lives
Is love written in the stars for the Cosmic Love contestants? That’s what Amazon Prime Video’s new show, which has been described as The Bachelor meets astrology, is trying to find out. Cosmic Love is Amazon Prime Video’s new reality TV dating show that matches contestants based on their astrological compatibility. The series starts with four main contestants—also known as Elements—who represent the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, water. Each element—two men and two women—are matched with four singles from a pool of 16 contestants who are determined to be a perfect fit for them based on their zodiac...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
