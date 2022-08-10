Fantasy football: Former Ohio State star Olave a breakout candidate

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was drafted with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals after winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore at LSU in 2019.

He opted out of playing the 2020 season at LSU, but was still the top wide receiver taken a year later. Maybe because of his inactivity, coronavirus concerns, or something else, Chase had a bad preseason with the Bengals.

The rookie had quite a few drops and couldn't create separation in exhibition games, which caused him to fall in last year's fantasy football drafts.

We should not have been fooled. Chase was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, setting rookie records for single-year and single-game receiving yards. Lesson learned.

With four weeks to go before the NFL regular season kicks off, let's take a look at wide receiver breakouts, sleepers, and busts for fantasy football purposes.

■ New Orleans moved up to draft Ohio State's Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick of the 2022 draft, and he should step up and perform beginning with Week 1. He is an excellent route-runner with good hands.

Yes, the Saints have Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry but, remember, Cincinnati had Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and Chase still put up big numbers. Olave had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season, and he had 12 scores in 2019.

With Thomas' and Landry's injury history, Olave could be in line for a lot of targets. He will be a steal of a pick in the middle rounds of your draft.

■ With Tyreek Hill now with Miami, there are targets to be picked up in Kansas City. Because of this, Skyy Moore could step into the breach and have a huge season.

The Western Michigan product, who has also been taking snaps out of the backfield, has the talent to become a favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes . Moore could outshine former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster , who signed with the Chiefs as a free agent.

In college, Moore had 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Don't let him slip past you in your draft.

■ Michael Pittman, Jr. , had 88 catches for 1,082 yards with Indianapolis in 2021, but he only had six touchdowns. That will change this year as Pittman will break out because he will now be catching passes from new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan .

Pittman will see plenty more quality targets from Ryan, who is very accurate. Already Indianapolis' No. 1 receiver, Pittman will benefit from a more wide-open offense. Grab him early as he could finish as a Top 10 receiver.

■ Another breakout candidate is Dallas' CeeDee Lamb , who will step up with Amari Cooper now in Cleveland. The top option for quarterback Dak Prescott, Lamb is poised for a monster year.

The third-year player could see double-digit targets each game in 2022 with Michael Gallup and James Washington banged up. Draft him as your WR1 before the third round rolls around.

■ Much, much later in your draft, look at Green Bay rookie Romeo Doubs to fill out your wide receiver corps. The fourth round pick out of Nevada had 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

Even Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken note of Doubs. “Every single day, there’s been at least one kind of 'Wow' play from him,” said Rodgers. “And that’s rare for a young guy like that.”

It might take him some time to find his way but, with Rodgers in his corner, Doubs could excel quicker than most.

■ Veteran Allen Robinson had a disappointing season with Chicago last year, bringing down many a fantasy team. Now that he is with the Los Angeles Rams, don't wait too long to draft him.

He is only 28 years old, and quarterback Matthew Stafford should know how to find him on the field. Believe the hype with Robinson, and get him in the middle rounds.

■ The aforementioned Tyreek Hill should take some serious volume away from Jaylen Waddle with the Dolphins, which is why he should be downgraded on your draft list. Waddle had 104 catches for 1,015 yards last season, but only six touchdowns.

He isn't a red-zone target, especially with Hill on the field. Unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a huge season, Waddle should be drafted late.