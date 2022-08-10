Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Banks Construction files bankruptcy after numerous customer complaints
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, owner of Banks Construction, will no longer be allowed to do work in Santa Rosa County. His license was revoked Wednesday afternoon after a single case was heard. He had been accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from former clients in two counties. He is now also under investigation by the state.
utv44.com
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
cdcgamingreports.com
Wind Creek Hospitality introduce CasinoVerse, new social gaming environment
Wind Creek Hospitality Thursday announced the launch CasinoVerse, its latest social gaming environment. CasinoVerse will allow patrons of the Atmore, Alabama-based Tribal casino to play in an immersive 3D world similar to environments used in role-playing games. “This third-generation platform is the most engaging and most fun to play social...
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Take a look at proposed six-story office building planned for Mobile Civic Center property
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City staffers have weighed in favorably on a plan to construct a six-story office building that would consolidate area employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Mobile Civic Center property. The building is slated for the southern part of the property, where Canal...
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from city […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
RELATED PEOPLE
crestviewbulletin.com
Seven developments coming to Baker
Seven targeted developments are coming to Baker, three of which are on Buck Ward Rd. Clyde Lewis, a. Baker resident, raised concerns about infrastructure capacity if the developments are approved. Baker is an unincorporated area just north of Crestview that is mostly rural with most residents living on acreage.
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
WPMI
Mobile Police welcome 19 new officers as 19 officers resigned or retired since April
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 69th Mobile Police Academy graduated Friday afternoon. The Mobile Police Department is welcoming 19 officers to it's fleet. However, since April, there's been 19 officers who have left the MPD, so it's net gain is technically zero. The MPD has three academies a year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Rabies alert issued in East Milton
Following a reported positive test result for rabies in a kitten, the Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the East Milton area. The alert was issued on Aug. 10 and will be in effect for 60 days. The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in...
2022 hurricane names are set: Here’s what they’ll be
The World Meteorological Organization already decided on a list of 21 names. When a tropical storm strengthens to wind speeds of 39 mph or higher, it gets a name from the list, starting in alphabetical order.
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms. And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
Comments / 0