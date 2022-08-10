ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Banks Construction files bankruptcy after numerous customer complaints

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, owner of Banks Construction, will no longer be allowed to do work in Santa Rosa County. His license was revoked Wednesday afternoon after a single case was heard. He had been accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from former clients in two counties. He is now also under investigation by the state.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
MOBILE, AL
cdcgamingreports.com

Wind Creek Hospitality introduce CasinoVerse, new social gaming environment

Wind Creek Hospitality Thursday announced the launch CasinoVerse, its latest social gaming environment. CasinoVerse will allow patrons of the Atmore, Alabama-based Tribal casino to play in an immersive 3D world similar to environments used in role-playing games. “This third-generation platform is the most engaging and most fun to play social...
OBA

Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced

Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atmore, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Atmore, AL
Business
WKRG News 5

Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from city […]
MOBILE, AL
crestviewbulletin.com

Six stores announced for Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Johnson
crestviewbulletin.com

Seven developments coming to Baker

Seven targeted developments are coming to Baker, three of which are on Buck Ward Rd. Clyde Lewis, a. Baker resident, raised concerns about infrastructure capacity if the developments are approved. Baker is an unincorporated area just north of Crestview that is mostly rural with most residents living on acreage.
BAKER, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cfo#Coastal Growers#Standard Furniture#Coast Diagnostics
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Rabies alert issued in East Milton

Following a reported positive test result for rabies in a kitten, the Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the East Milton area. The alert was issued on Aug. 10 and will be in effect for 60 days. The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in...
EAST MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WKRG News 5

Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy