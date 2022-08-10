Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Ellsworth American
Auction donations sought to support literacy
BLUE HILL — Rosanna’s Readers, a new Blue Hill Fair vendor, will be holding a chance auction and 50/50 raffle at the 2022 Blue Hill Fair, which runs from Sept. 1-5, and is looking for donations of additional auction items through Aug. 18. Rosanna’s Readers will have a...
Ellsworth American
Michael William Joyce
Michael William Joyce, 66, died at home on July 27, 2022. Michael was born July 15, 1956, in Portland to Robert M. and Barbara (O’Connor) Joyce. The oldest of seven, he grew up on Summit Street — a great neighborhood for children. He graduated from Deering High School...
Ellsworth American
Maritime festival in Blue Hill Aug. 13
BLUE HILL — The third annual Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. along the town’s historic Water Street. The sights, sounds and tastes of the town’s maritime heritage will be available to all. Boat displays and rides, a sailboat pool for kids, a birch-bark canoe and other presentations about centuries of seafaring history can be found by strolling along the waterfront.
Ellsworth American
Freedom of abstraction
ELLSWORTH — “Jon Imber: The Freedom of Abstraction,” a solo show of the late Stonington painter Jon Imber’s large-scale abstract paintings done during the last decade of his life, are on view through Sept. 2 at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art in Ellsworth. The oils reflect the artist’s lifetime of learning and knowledge about painting, rhythm and light.
Ellsworth American
It’s always Groundhog Day at the Torreys
WINTER HARBOR — Mainers have a love-hate relationship with groundhogs. Take former Anderson Marine & Hardware store proprietor Dave Seward. Years ago, groundhogs consumed all the cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and half of his parsnips, among other vegetables in his 60-foot-by-60-foot garden in Gouldsboro. Seward took revenge on the animals — best known for predicting when winter will end — by trapping and shooting them with his .22 rifle. The ultimate revenge was tasty dinners featuring groundhog sautéed with garlic and bacon and baked groundhog with sweet potato.
Ellsworth American
Maine’s veterans deserve better
I write this the week members of the Senate blocked a bill (Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2021) to provide thousands and thousands of veterans with life-saving health care resulting from exposure to the toxic waste of burn pits as well as Agent Orange and other toxins. To date thousands of veterans from the Vietnam War to present have died from cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Without necessary health care, thousands more will die needlessly.
Ellsworth American
Y CEO announces retirement plans
ELLSWORTH — Longtime Down East Family YMCA CEO Peter Farragher plans to retire on Jan. 31, 2023, the local YMCA announced Tuesday. Farragher has served the YMCA, its members and area communities for over 24 years. During his tenure, the YMCA has grown to host programs in five buildings...
Ellsworth American
Land trusts to hold talk on conservation
BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Watershed Association and Friends of Walker Pond will host a public meeting with leadership from Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Blue Hill Heritage Trust on Aug. 23 in Blue Hill. The free event is a chance for the public to hear about ongoing land conservation efforts on the Blue Hill Peninsula and throughout Maine.
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of August 11
BUCKSPORT — A woman reported being chased by a neighbor’s dog Aug. 2. No injuries were reported. Officer Matt Schmidt arrested Jessica Adams, 35, of Verona Island on charges of violating conditions of release and drug possession on River Road Aug. 5. Speeding. Meredith Whitfield, 45, of Sylva,...
Ellsworth American
Eastbrook officials discuss volunteer roster
EASTBROOK — The Eastbrook Select Board met on Aug. 2 to discuss Fire Department staffing, the Eastbrook Days festival, updates on the Grange Hall sale, and to hear comments and concerns from the public. The board heard an update from Fire Chief Justin Rowell on staff for the volunteer...
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police log week of August 11
GOULDSBORO — A Gouldsboro woman was treated for shoulder pain, but otherwise appeared unharmed in a two-car collision Sunday at the intersection of Route 1 and Pond Road. Celeste Mittlehauser, 29, of Gouldsboro was treated for shoulder pain by the Schoodic EMS squad at the scene. The other driver was Orrin Gray, 50, of Eastbrook. He was not reported injured.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log week of August 11
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 19 and Aug. 3:. Jamie D. Moore, 29, Verona Island, probation revocation, criminal trespass, indecent conduct. Owen S. Harding, 34, Ellsworth, protection order violation. Nicolette L. Walls, 47, Ellsworth, two warrants. Jesse R. Pelletier, 29, Greene, two...
Ellsworth American
Former fur trapper gives history talk
FRANKLIN — Mickie Barbeau showed audience members at the Franklin Historical Society the basics of trapping in a July 23 presentation on winter fur trapping in northern Maine. Barbeau used to trap in the winters with a friend of his many years ago and had much to say about it.
Ellsworth American
Nomination papers available in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT — The terms of town councilors Ed Rankin and Kathy Downes expire in November. To that end, nomination papers for those seats are available from Bucksport Town Clerk Jacob Gran. Nomination papers may be obtained Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and must be returned...
Ellsworth American
City nomination papers available
Three Ellsworth City Council members, terms to expire November 2025. The seats are currently held by Marc Blanchette, Michelle Kaplan and Robert Miller. One Ellsworth Library trustee, term to expire November 2025. Anne Lusby’s term expires this fall. Two Ellsworth School Board members, terms to expire November 2025. The...
Ellsworth American
Hot music from a cold climate
BLUE HILL — Frigg, a Scandinavian group of fiddlers who play their own fusion of Nordic folk and American bluegrass, will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, in Belfast, Sunday, Aug. 14, in Little Deer Isle and Monday, Aug. 15, at Tinder Hearth Bakery in Brooksville. The latter concert is sold out and there is a wait list.
Ellsworth American
Disaster waiting to happen
When crossing the street at the lower corner of Main/State/Water streets (between Serendib and Emmaus Center) pedestrians put themselves in great danger and it is only a matter of time before there is either a serious accident or a fatality. There is so much going on at that intersection and drivers are focused on the traffic (or sometimes their phones) and the crosswalk where pedestrians wait for the light to cross is obscured by both the corner itself and vehicles waiting to either make a left onto State or continue straight.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro employee abruptly resigns from infrastructure post
GOULDSBORO — Jim McLean, who previously served as a selectman and most recently worked as the town’s infrastructure superintendent, submitted his letter of resignation at the Select Board’s meeting last Thursday. Board members unanimously voted 4-0 to accept the sudden resignation and agreed to keep the multifaceted position intact and find a successor.
Ellsworth American
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating like a pig this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and with all economic signs pointing to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May...
Ellsworth American
Large apartment complex proposed
ELLSWORTH — Developer Jonathan Bates is continuing his quest to build housing in Ellsworth. On Aug. 3, the Planning Board heard from Bates, along with engineer Andrew McCullough, regarding a proposal to build a maximum 75-unit multifamily dwelling, with parking for 113 vehicles, on a 2.6-acre lot located at 377 High St.
