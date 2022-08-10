When crossing the street at the lower corner of Main/State/Water streets (between Serendib and Emmaus Center) pedestrians put themselves in great danger and it is only a matter of time before there is either a serious accident or a fatality. There is so much going on at that intersection and drivers are focused on the traffic (or sometimes their phones) and the crosswalk where pedestrians wait for the light to cross is obscured by both the corner itself and vehicles waiting to either make a left onto State or continue straight.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO