Natchez Democrat
‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll
FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously passed an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, despite disagreements about increases in payroll expenses. Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had concerns about the town making payroll. “We’re already starting with a deficit of $471,100,” she said,...
Natchitoches Times
Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians, educators
NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
Natchez Democrat
Peré resigns from school board, withdraws from November election
VIDALIA, La. — “Nicky” Peré has resigned from the District 5B seat on the Concordia Parish School Board. A letter from Peré’s attorney Andy Magoon, which was read aloud at Thursday’s board meeting, states his resignation is “effective immediately due to ongoing family and health issues. Mr. Peré appreciates the opportunity to serve his district as part of the board and intends to remain active in community activities that favor education and the development of children’s educational and athletic opportunities.”
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
Desegregation appeal in St. Martin Parish leads Catahoula community to tie red ribbons on their mail boxes
Hearing held Monday in St. Martin Parish to reopen Catahoula Elementary
kalb.com
Record-breaking visitor spending in Cenla for 2022 Dixie Girls Softball World Series
ALEXANDRIA, La. - A total of 15,000 visitors flocked to Alexandria and Pineville for the Dixie Girls Softball World Series this weekend, giving area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions a significant boom in business. According to data provided by the Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, direct spending for World Series visitors totaled over $2.7 million.
Natchez Democrat
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
westcentralsbest.com
West Vernon Parish Waterworks District Investigating Water Loss
West Vernon Parish Waterworks District has shared that their system has been experiencing a major water loss. They asking the public to be vigilant and report any unauthorized use from flush valves and fire hydrants. The only contractor allowed to access the system is Mills Utility Construction. Anyone with information...
KPLC TV
Allen latest parish to add jeans to school dress code
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - All students in Allen Parish will be allowed to wear jeans this coming school year. The dress code for boys and girls reads, “Pants (including jeans) knee length and below are acceptable.”. Allen Parish students will go back to school on Friday, Aug. 12.
westcentralsbest.com
Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches
Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
cenlanow.com
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ville Platte police chief barred from running for re-election over residency issues
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been barred from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after the La. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled he lives outside the city limits.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria History Museum to Expand in Historic Shiloh Baptist Church Downtown
Last week we brought you a story on the Alexandria Genealogical and History Museum. The History Museum has plans to move into the old Shiloh Baptist Church in downtown Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what the church looks like now and what it could be one day.
brproud.com
Baby in Louisiana suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the baby had been put in bed by his parents who then went into another room to do housework. A short while later...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Junior High is on the Move!
The young men and women of the Natchitoches Junior High/Frankie Ray Jackson School are off to a fantastic start for the 2022-23 school year. Several hundred students and their families gathered at the school for its Open House Wednesday, August 10. Second year principal, Alexa Bernard-Conday is looking to build on last year’s success when the students of NJH raised their proficiency scores in all four content areas, Math, English, Science, and Social Studies. She is joined in this worthy quest by Assistant Principal Chase Stepp, Academic Co-Ordinator Robert Carnline and 40 faculty and staff members. The young men and women of NJH are on the move!
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
