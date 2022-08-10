ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

1240 WJIM

The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing

The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing

I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

What to Do This Weekend: Melons, Mint, Tequila & More

Hard to believe we're already into mid-August! If you've been itching to get out and enjoy this Michigan summer, there's no better time than this weekend to get out there!. Here are some fun things you can plug into this weekend that are within a two hours' drive of Lansing (August 11-14, 2022):
HOWELL, MI
1240 WJIM

Downtown Lansing Will Begin Two-Way Traffic This Weekend

You've probably noticed recently that there have been some new traffic lights installed and bagged for the time being. They were installed as preparation for this new change. This weekend will start with just two lanes being converted to two-way traffic: Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street. However, we can't drive both ways just yet as crews still have a bit more work to complete before the two-way traffic can begin. They're going to take off the current lane paint and add new paint to indicate the new directions that will be traveled. They'll also be working on some new signal and sign changes, according to Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No

Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we've been spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has unleashed onto North America this season. A stubborn dome of high pressure is responsible for unrelenting heat this season to our south and west, but luckily, we've dodged that.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year

Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1240 WJIM

Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Allegan, Michigan Has a Gorgeous Victorian-Style House For Sale

I love coming across gorgeous Victorian-style homes for sale. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my house and I'm not looking to leave anytime soon, but there is something so satisfying in looking at all the pictures of the inside and outside of these old-school homes. And this Allegan, Michigan home for sale is a real treat.
ALLEGAN, MI
1240 WJIM

We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s

One of Michigan’s major cities, Alma, deserves some recognition. This is not meant to be an in-depth study, history, or scrutiny of Alma – just a nutshell version of a timeline (thanks to myalma.org). 1854. Ralph Ely arrives in this area near the Pine River with a small...
ALMA, MI
1240 WJIM

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
