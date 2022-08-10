Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Longest Garage Sale in Michigan Taking Place This Weekend
Are you ready to check out Michigan's longest garage sale which is considered to be 180 miles long? If so, better get to it because it's happening this weekend. There are many Michiganders who travel miles and miles down any Michigan road to find bargains at garage sales. I remember...
The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing
The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing
I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
Lansing’s Favorite Breakfast Bagel Spot Has a Second Downtown Location
I love to see a local business thriving, and that's what seems to be happening with Lansing's favorite breakfast bagel spot, Goodfellas Bagel Deli because they've opened another location. It wasn't too long ago (back in early May) that we reported that Goodfellas was opening a location in Downtown East...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to Do This Weekend: Melons, Mint, Tequila & More
Hard to believe we're already into mid-August! If you've been itching to get out and enjoy this Michigan summer, there's no better time than this weekend to get out there!. Here are some fun things you can plug into this weekend that are within a two hours' drive of Lansing (August 11-14, 2022):
You’ll Love Playing Pool At These Lansing Establishments
One of my favorite things to do is play pool. I started playing when I was a wee lad. We had a pool table at our house for a part of my life, when I turned 18 I was able to hit the tables at the local pool halls back home. Paying by the hour sure beats paying per game.
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
The Ultimate Fried Chicken & Fried Food Go-Tos in Lansing
Fried food is a love for many people. I used to eat a lot of fried food, however as I get older I realize that my time on Earth is limited so I have dropped a ton of weight and I am making better food choices when I eat. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown Lansing Will Begin Two-Way Traffic This Weekend
You've probably noticed recently that there have been some new traffic lights installed and bagged for the time being. They were installed as preparation for this new change. This weekend will start with just two lanes being converted to two-way traffic: Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street. However, we can't drive both ways just yet as crews still have a bit more work to complete before the two-way traffic can begin. They're going to take off the current lane paint and add new paint to indicate the new directions that will be traveled. They'll also be working on some new signal and sign changes, according to Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.
Chicago’s Street Grid System Was Dreamed Up by a Vacationer in Paw Paw, Michigan
Today Chicago's streets are very logical. The street grid system has its nexus at the corner of State and Madison in the Loop. Street numbers grow sequentially the farther you move from that point. Chicago's street system wasn't always that way. Their orderly manor is thanks to a nearly forgotten...
Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No
Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we've been spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has unleashed onto North America this season. A stubborn dome of high pressure is responsible for unrelenting heat this season to our south and west, but luckily, we've dodged that.
Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year
Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Allegan, Michigan Has a Gorgeous Victorian-Style House For Sale
I love coming across gorgeous Victorian-style homes for sale. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my house and I'm not looking to leave anytime soon, but there is something so satisfying in looking at all the pictures of the inside and outside of these old-school homes. And this Allegan, Michigan home for sale is a real treat.
Another Popular Lansing Restaurant Has Permanently Closed Its Doors
Restaurants are having a hard time right now. Between the extremely high costs of food due to inflation and the lack of staff, some restaurants are really struggling. And because of this, many restaurants have had to close their doors. Lansing is no exception. Sadly, Lansing residents have had to...
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s
One of Michigan’s major cities, Alma, deserves some recognition. This is not meant to be an in-depth study, history, or scrutiny of Alma – just a nutshell version of a timeline (thanks to myalma.org). 1854. Ralph Ely arrives in this area near the Pine River with a small...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0