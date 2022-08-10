Read full article on original website
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
Spotted Lanternfly Is A Threat to Grapes, Wine Production in Michigan
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night
Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year
Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Thinking of Getting an Electric Ford F-150? Price Just Went Up
With high gas prices, people are scrambling to get electric vehicles, and inflation has caused the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning to go up. Are you a truck guy? I know I am. I have been one ever since I was a little kid when my dad brought home a Ford F-150. That truck was our thing. Dad used to take me hunting and fishing in that truck. We were either hauling our beagle to go rabbit hunting or hauling the boat to catch some bass. Either way, we loved that truck.
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
And So it Begins: GOP Official Says Dixon is ‘Hotter’ Than Whitmer
Not even 24 hours after the polls were closed, a Michigan Republican official has declared that Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is hotter than Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The remark was made Wednesday - the day after Michigan's primary election - at a GOP unity luncheon. We didn't think it...
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
LOOK: This Northern Michigan Mansion Sits Right On The Lake
It's not Zillow Gone Wild, but it's definitely a piece of Michigan real estate that deserves some sort of spotlight. It sits right on the lake and is basically a place for royalty, or that is what my wallet is telling me. Northern Michigan Piece Of Real Estate On The...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
