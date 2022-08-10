ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce

Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
1240 WJIM

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan

We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?

As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Ohio Library Applies#Popular Books#Facebook Post#Meigs Library
1240 WJIM

Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year

Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1240 WJIM

What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?

Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
1240 WJIM

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
1240 WJIM

Thinking of Getting an Electric Ford F-150? Price Just Went Up

With high gas prices, people are scrambling to get electric vehicles, and inflation has caused the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning to go up. Are you a truck guy? I know I am. I have been one ever since I was a little kid when my dad brought home a Ford F-150. That truck was our thing. Dad used to take me hunting and fishing in that truck. We were either hauling our beagle to go rabbit hunting or hauling the boat to catch some bass. Either way, we loved that truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More

It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy