Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
ValueWalk

Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever

Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
Lootpress

US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four–decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the...
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months. The wholesale report follows government data Wednesday that showed that consumer inflation was unchanged from June to July — the first flat figure after 25 straight months of increases. Yet economists caution that it’s still too early to say that inflation is headed steadily lower.
biztoc.com

China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
NBC News

Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on

Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Europe Set to Sour the U.S. Sugar High

European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation. British second quarter GDP data is due at 0600 GMT, with...
biztoc.com

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
biztoc.com

Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts

Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
biztoc.com

US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day

US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day. The Syrian Oil Ministry released a statement on 9 August accusing US forces occupying Syria of being responsible for the theft of most of the country’s oil. "The amount of oil production during the first half of...
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
