Read full article on original website
Related
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
China Consumer Inflation Hits 2-Year High: Here's What Mainly Drove It
China’s consumer price index rose to a two-year high of 2.7% in July, while its factory-gate inflation hit a 17-month low, with producers’ price index rising 4.2% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. What Happened: According to the NBS, the uptick in July inflation was led...
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
ValueWalk
Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever
Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four–decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the...
biztoc.com
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe. Amid sanctions on Russian payments - which had reportedly stalled the flow of oil into Europe via Ukraine's pipelines - a Hungarian refiner has paid the transfer fees enabling the spice oil to flow. Bloomberg reports that Hungarian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months. The wholesale report follows government data Wednesday that showed that consumer inflation was unchanged from June to July — the first flat figure after 25 straight months of increases. Yet economists caution that it’s still too early to say that inflation is headed steadily lower.
biztoc.com
China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia expert says slight drop in rise in consumer prices isn't a 'sustainable trend'
(The Center Square) — The slight drop in the rise of consumer prices may only be a momentary bit of relief as federal policy could make matters worse, a Georgia nonprofit said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers...
Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on
Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Europe Set to Sour the U.S. Sugar High
European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation. British second quarter GDP data is due at 0600 GMT, with...
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks End Mixed As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks ended mixed after giving up early gains as investors digested fresh inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 2.90, or 0.01%, to 4,207.34. The Dow Industrials ended up 27.62, or 0.01%, at 33,337.13. The Nasdaq composite fell 74. 89, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91. Updated at 12:20 pm EST. U.S....
biztoc.com
Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000
MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices drop, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
biztoc.com
Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
biztoc.com
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day. The Syrian Oil Ministry released a statement on 9 August accusing US forces occupying Syria of being responsible for the theft of most of the country’s oil. "The amount of oil production during the first half of...
biztoc.com
Wholesale inflation fell 0.5% in July, in another sign that price increases are slowing
The producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, decreased 0.5% in July. The year-over-year gain was 9.8%. The annual increase was the lowest since October 2021. Jobless claims rose to 262,000 last week, just below the estimate. On an annual basis, the index rose 9.8%, the lowest rate...
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Comments / 0