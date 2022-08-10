Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...

