Presidential Election

William Ruto
Raila Odinga
Phys.org

400 million voting records show persistent gaps in voter turnout by race, age, and political affiliation

A new study from BYU and the University of Virginia analyzed 400 million voter records from elections in 2014 and 2016 and found that minority citizens, young people, and those who support the Democratic Party are much less likely to vote than whites, older citizens, and Republican Party supporters. Moreover, those in the former groups were also more likely to live in areas where their neighbors are less likely to vote.
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
NBC News

Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: The results are in

Voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota and Connecticut headed to the polls for primaries on Tuesday. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes easily won the primary to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson after Barnes’ top competitors dropped out. And Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., won the Democratic primary to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.
US News and World Report

Biden’s Approval Ratings Rebound After Historic Lows

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are on the rise after months of historically low polling, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Tuesday that placed the president’s approval rating at 40%. Biden’s approval rating dropped below 50% last year and hit a record-low for his presidency, in May,...
