With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
Biden could hit this midterm election milestone not seen since JFK, chief of staff says
Despite record low approval ratings, President Joe Biden might be on track to secure a historic achievement last seen during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said.
60% of Latino voters say U.S. is ‘on the wrong track’ but remain largely ignored by both parties
Democrats and Republicans seemingly are not doing enough to tailor their messaging toward Latino voters, most of whom said in a new poll that the U.S. is "off on the wrong track." The poll was commissioned by UnidosUS, the largest Latino nonprofit advocacy organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a Latino...
400 million voting records show persistent gaps in voter turnout by race, age, and political affiliation
A new study from BYU and the University of Virginia analyzed 400 million voter records from elections in 2014 and 2016 and found that minority citizens, young people, and those who support the Democratic Party are much less likely to vote than whites, older citizens, and Republican Party supporters. Moreover, those in the former groups were also more likely to live in areas where their neighbors are less likely to vote.
Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”
Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats With 3 Months to Midterms
Major legislation and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade have caused some forecasters to scale back the GOP's midterm election projections.
Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday
Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday.
Midterm elections roundup: The results are in
Voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota and Connecticut headed to the polls for primaries on Tuesday. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes easily won the primary to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson after Barnes’ top competitors dropped out. And Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., won the Democratic primary to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Biden’s Approval Ratings Rebound After Historic Lows
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are on the rise after months of historically low polling, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Tuesday that placed the president’s approval rating at 40%. Biden’s approval rating dropped below 50% last year and hit a record-low for his presidency, in May,...
NBC News
