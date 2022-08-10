ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US News and World Report

Marketmind: Europe Set to Sour the U.S. Sugar High

European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation. British second quarter GDP data is due at 0600 GMT, with...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian shares track Wall Street gains on cooling inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul saw gains of more than 1%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. U.S. futures edged higher, while oil prices slipped. The government said Wednesday that consumer inflation jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier. But that was down from June’s four-decade high of 9.1%. The S&P 500 surged 2.1% on expectations that slower inflation will mean the Federal Reserve may moderate its interest rates hikes. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments that have been among the year’s biggest losers due to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes led the way.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’

Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Asian Currency Bears Retreat as Inflation View Improves - Reuters Poll

(Reuters) - Bearish bets on emerging Asian currencies eased on hopes that monetary tightening will cool red-hot inflation, with short bets on the Thai baht falling sharply after the first rate hike in the country in nearly four years, a Reuters poll found. Short positions on all emerging Asian currencies...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold ticks up in choppy trade as investors assess U.S. inflation data

Gold prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday after relatively tame U.S. inflation readings prompted bets that the Federal Reserve may not opt for aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.29 per ounce by 10:19 ET (1419 GMT), but gave up some gains after rising to its highest since July 5 after the CPI data.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gas below $4, futures rise, producer price check

The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March. While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
TRAFFIC

