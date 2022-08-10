Read full article on original website
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks End Mixed As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks ended mixed after giving up early gains as investors digested fresh inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 2.90, or 0.01%, to 4,207.34. The Dow Industrials ended up 27.62, or 0.01%, at 33,337.13. The Nasdaq composite fell 74. 89, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91. Updated at 12:20 pm EST. U.S....
China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened.
Take Five: Retailer round-up, UK economy woes and Europe's power problems
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers' earnings will give a glimpse into how consumers are dealing with sky-high inflation, and a raft of data offer a check-up on the health of the UK economy.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Europe Set to Sour the U.S. Sugar High
European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation. British second quarter GDP data is due at 0600 GMT, with...
Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow.
biztoc.com
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe. Amid sanctions on Russian payments - which had reportedly stalled the flow of oil into Europe via Ukraine's pipelines - a Hungarian refiner has paid the transfer fees enabling the spice oil to flow. Bloomberg reports that Hungarian...
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
US inflation falls to 8.5%, raising hopes price gains have peaked – as it happened
US stocks rally, dollar falls sharply after ‘rare pleasant surprise’ from consumer price report; UK ministers to meet energy bosses on Thursday to discuss cost of living crisis
Asian shares track Wall Street gains on cooling inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul saw gains of more than 1%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. U.S. futures edged higher, while oil prices slipped. The government said Wednesday that consumer inflation jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier. But that was down from June’s four-decade high of 9.1%. The S&P 500 surged 2.1% on expectations that slower inflation will mean the Federal Reserve may moderate its interest rates hikes. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments that have been among the year’s biggest losers due to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes led the way.
biztoc.com
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
US stock futures rise but bonds slip as the Fed says it's set on more rate hikes despite cooling inflation
US futures picked up Friday but bonds slipped as investors weighed up the Fed's response to cooling inflation. US inflation cooled in July but Fed officials have said it's still too high and that they'll hike rates further. The yield on the 2-year US Treasury note ticked higher in a...
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
Dollar remains under pressure as traders reassess rate hike bets
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday following a 1% loss the previous day when data showed U.S. inflation was not as hot as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve. read more.
US News and World Report
Asian Currency Bears Retreat as Inflation View Improves - Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Bearish bets on emerging Asian currencies eased on hopes that monetary tightening will cool red-hot inflation, with short bets on the Thai baht falling sharply after the first rate hike in the country in nearly four years, a Reuters poll found. Short positions on all emerging Asian currencies...
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices drop, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
CNBC
Gold ticks up in choppy trade as investors assess U.S. inflation data
Gold prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday after relatively tame U.S. inflation readings prompted bets that the Federal Reserve may not opt for aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.29 per ounce by 10:19 ET (1419 GMT), but gave up some gains after rising to its highest since July 5 after the CPI data.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gas below $4, futures rise, producer price check
The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March. While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
