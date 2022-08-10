Read full article on original website
White Sox Drop Series to Royals With Another Weak Offensive Showing
Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
Breaking Down Mariners RHP Andrés Muñoz With Bill Hezel of Driveline Baseball
Benjamin Ranieri sits down with Bill Hezel of Driveline Baseball to break down Mariners right-handed reliever Andrés Muñoz's season thus far.
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL
Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
Cubs owner Ricketts: Fans deserve better
Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts knows the club's performance this season is not up to par with what fans have come to expect over the past few years. "I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve," Ricketts said in a statement to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants, 7-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Juan Soto connected for his first long ball with the San Diego Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night.Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it.The Padres started their winning rally when Jurickson Profar hit a one-out single off Rogers and Soto reached on catcher's interference. Machado then drove his 20th homer to left field and...
Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1
Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Smyly leads Cubs past Reds in 2nd Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- No home runs reached the cornfield at this year's MLB Field of Dreams Game. Instead, it was a brilliant pitching effort from Drew Smyly that led to a 4-2 win by the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa. A little more than 7,800...
