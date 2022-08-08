ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Sophie Kiderlin

Sophie Kiderlin covers stories for MakeIt and CNBC International. She previously covered financial markets and investing for Insider and completed a Master's in International Journalism at City, University of London. She also graduated from with University of Bath with a Bachelor of Science in Politics and International."
SCIENCE
CNBC

An unusual deal gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin $8.5 million in stock. He paid $0 in tax on it.

In January 2020, Glenn Youngkin, now the Republican governor of Virginia, got some welcome news. A complex corporate transaction had gone through at the Carlyle Group, the powerful private equity company that Youngkin led as co-chief executive. Under the deal, approved by the Carlyle board and code-named "Project Phoenix," he began receiving $8.5 million worth of Carlyle stock, tax-free, according to court documents.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies at 59

Jain, who most recently served as president of Cantor Fitzgerald, earned an MBA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and worked at several financial firms, including Merrill Lynch, before moving to Deutsche Bank. He served as co-CEO at Deutsche from 2012 to 2015. "We are grateful to the many people who...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Millionaire#Entre Institute
CNBC

Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on

On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy