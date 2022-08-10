Read full article on original website
Do any football clubs have a record signing from more than 30 years ago?
“Bristol Rovers’ record signing (Andy Tilson, £370,000) was made in 1992,” notes Oscar Felix Ramirez. “Do any other league clubs still have a record signing from 30-plus years ago?”. We had no idea the early-1990s was such a boom time for record signings, but it seems...
SkySports
Gio van Bronckhorst: Rangers improving with every game; Ceri Bowley joins coaching set-up
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers are sharpening the tools which will be required to cut through St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday. Rangers faced a well-organised and sturdy Kilmarnock side in Govan last week but came away with a 2-0 cinch Premiership win. The victory, sealed by a late Alfredo...
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford complete £16.7m transfer deal for Sampdoria midfielder
Brentford have completed a £16.7m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, with the Bees ending their search for Christian Eriksen's replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 and becomes the club's sixth Danish first-team player. Brentford were looking for a new attacking midfielder after losing out...
SkySports
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
SkySports
Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool deal until 2027
Harvey Elliott has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep the forward at the club until the summer of 2027. Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and only signed a new deal with the club a year ago. However, having started three of Liverpool's...
SkySports
Issa Diop: Fulham sign defender from West Ham for £15m on five-year deal
Fulham have signed defender Issa Diop from West Ham for £15m. The 25-year-old, whose contract at the London Stadium was due to expire next summer, completed a medical this week and agreed personal terms before signing a five-year deal. Fulham must have Diop registered before midday on Friday to...
SkySports
Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
SkySports
Max Kilman: Wolves defender talks Conor Coady and impact of new signing Goncalo Guedes
"Yes, of course. Definitely." That was Wolves centre-back Maximilian Kilman's response when asked if he will keep in touch with former captain Conor Coady after the England international sealed a season-long loan to Everton earlier this week. The two defenders became quite close during Coady's time at Wolves and Coady...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports
Sergio Gomez: Man City agree £11m deal to sign Anderlecht left-back
Manchester City have agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign left-back Sergio Gomez. He is due to arrive in Manchester in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and complete the move. The 21-year-old is considered a development player by City, and the...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.
SkySports
Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender
Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SkySports
Taiwo Awoniyi: From sewing his own football boots, through seven Liverpool loans to Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi has reached the Premier League via the scenic route. Liverpool supporters will be reminded this weekend that it was a Nottingham Forest striker who scored the winning goal against them to mark the first televised Premier League game on Sky Sports, 30 years ago. Three decades on from...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
SkySports
Shane Walsh says club transfer to Kilmacud Crokes will help to prolong his playing career
The Tribe marksman, who recently kicked 0-9 in the All-Ireland final against Kerry, has submitted his papers to switch from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to the Stillorgan outfit. He has cited reduced travel times prolonging his career as one of the main reasons. "It's circumstantial I suppose. I'm not 21 years of age...
Yardbarker
Fotheringham says Celtic decided against signing Rangers’ Malik Tillman
Former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham has stated that he told Celtic to sign Malik Tillman on loan for Bayern Munich with the Scottish Champions deciding against making the move. Fotheringham has enjoyed a career in coaching in Germany and says that Tillman came to his attention in the Bundesliga reserves.
BBC
Lewis Gibson: Everton defender joins Bristol Rovers on loan
Bristol Rovers have signed Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. The 22-year-old centre-back began his career in Newcastle United's academy before joining the Toffees in 2017. He captained their under-23 side when he was only 17, but has not made a first-team appearance for the...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to follow up transfer interest in Manchester United forward
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign a forward this month but at this stage they are unlikely to follow up their initial interest in Marcus Rashford. Manchester United are relaxed about the situation because Rashford is committed to the club and he effectively has two years left on his contract - one year plus an option for another year. The club's position is that he is not for sale.
SkySports
Marc Guehi exclusive interview: Crystal Palace defender on Chelsea 'hurt', Premier League adaptation and England
Growing up in the south London borough of Lewisham, football was just a hobby for Marc Guehi. Something to enjoy on the weekends, not anything he envisaged making a career from. At home, education and faith came first. That was the message from Guehi's parents, who brought him to London...
SkySports
AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee Utd (agg 7-1): Tangerines slump to record-equalling defeat for Scottish club in Europe
Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football's worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton's only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
UEFA・
