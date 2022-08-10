ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Mcinnes
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Kris Boyd
Person
Ange Postecoglou
SkySports

Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool deal until 2027

Harvey Elliott has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep the forward at the club until the summer of 2027. Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and only signed a new deal with the club a year ago. However, having started three of Liverpool's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Scottish Football League#Celtic#Union Saint Gilloise#The Champions League#Boyd Walker#Scottish Premiership#European
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender

Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Fotheringham says Celtic decided against signing Rangers’ Malik Tillman

Former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham has stated that he told Celtic to sign Malik Tillman on loan for Bayern Munich with the Scottish Champions deciding against making the move. Fotheringham has enjoyed a career in coaching in Germany and says that Tillman came to his attention in the Bundesliga reserves.
WORLD
BBC

Lewis Gibson: Everton defender joins Bristol Rovers on loan

Bristol Rovers have signed Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. The 22-year-old centre-back began his career in Newcastle United's academy before joining the Toffees in 2017. He captained their under-23 side when he was only 17, but has not made a first-team appearance for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to follow up transfer interest in Manchester United forward

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign a forward this month but at this stage they are unlikely to follow up their initial interest in Marcus Rashford. Manchester United are relaxed about the situation because Rashford is committed to the club and he effectively has two years left on his contract - one year plus an option for another year. The club's position is that he is not for sale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee Utd (agg 7-1): Tangerines slump to record-equalling defeat for Scottish club in Europe

Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football's worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton's only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy