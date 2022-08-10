Read full article on original website
Indiana football: True freshman RB likely to provide a spark for the offense
Before December 2021, Jaylin Lucas, a running back that’s every bit of 5-foot-9, was planning to play for Tulane his freshman year. But then comes Indiana football and Tom Allen, who saw Lucas play at a camp down south and fell in love. As many Indiana football fans know,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23
“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
WTHI
Jalen Moore gives his entire alma mater Cloverdale free backpacks with school supplies in them
Cloverdale High School started their 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The entire student body received a special gift from a Clovers alum. Basketball standout and current Oakland University point guard Jalen Moore gave out 300 backpacks to every student. The in each bag contained school supplies. Moore was a standout...
Beech Grove HS head basketball coach suspended after drug arrest
The head varsity boys basketball coach at Beech Grove High School has been suspended from his coaching and teaching roles after he was arrested on drug charges.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
wrtv.com
'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into a creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright. Bright's...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Fox 59
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
wbiw.com
The Southbound left lane of State Road 37 is closed due to an accident
JUDAH – The southbound left lane of State Road 37 is currently closed due to a 3-vehicle accident. Traffic is moving in the right lane, but traffic is backed up and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection...
wbiw.com
Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after pinning woman against a wall and throwing a chair at her
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday at 5:10 p.m. after Bedford Police officers were called to 2940 Hillside Drive after a report of a physical altercation. When police arrived they were met by a woman who reported her ex-husband 39-year-old Shane Sargent had injured her. Police say Sargent had already left the residence.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges
A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
