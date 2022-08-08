Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
KTVU FOX 2
Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Activist Said She Was Sedated for Protesting, Decides to Sue San Francisco
A Bay Area woman is now suing San Francisco because she was forcibly sedated by a paramedic for protesting, she said. The woman said it all began when she was taken out by force from a Warriors championship game for protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights activist...
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports
SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
NBC Bay Area
Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates
NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
waste360.com
Trash Collection Lands Recology in Legal Debate Over Acceptable Noise Levels
Californians are laid back, right? Maybe not when they’re reacting to noise from trash collection. Last month we looked at an early morning racket at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It drove a nearby resident to file a lawsuit. This month, we’re up north. Raymond Digiacomo, Jr., lives...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
SF school commissioner accused of racism casts lone vote against Muslim holiday
On Tuesday the San Francisco Board of Education voted to recognize Eid as an official school holiday, but one member of the Board voted no, according to a press release from
Jalopnik
A California District Attorney Is Trying to Make Sense of the Batmobile Debacle
Last week we wrote about the battle between a NorCal real estate agent and the only licensed builder of 1966 Batmobile replicas. To recap: The California buyer had a dispute with the builder, and asked his buddy, the San Mateo County Sheriff, to get involved, sending multiple California police officers to raid the shop in Indiana.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
