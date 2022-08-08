ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports

SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA

