Hermiston Parks & Recreation Hosting Melon Fest & Bathtub Races August 20th
It's going to be a lot of FUN in Hermiston next Saturday for Melon Fest 2022!. The FREE festival promises lots of fun for the whole family on Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Hermiston, OR. Melon Fest runs from 9 am till 3 pm. The fun event is hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District & Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
Do WA and OR Have the Best Rest Stops? Yes! They Are Ranked…
Believe it or not, when it comes to Rest Stops, we rank above. I never knew there was a ranking. But, after some investigation, I did indeed find out, that Washington and Oregon have some of the best rest areas. Some of us travel. And, we all have to go....
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals
When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
Downtown Hermiston hosts ‘Melon Fest’ filled with fun for the whole family
HERMISTON, Ore. —What’s better than a sweet, succulent slice of Eastern Oregon’s coveted watermelon on a hot summer’s day? That’s tough to beat, which is why community members from across the area are visiting downtown Hermiston for a day of delicious melons, family-friendly activities and live performances.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
nbcrightnow.com
Reptile Man showcases animals at Walla Walla Public Library
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Reptile Man was at the Walla Walla Public Library showing off his array of scaly friends, like snakes, tortoises and lizards, on August 9. He educated the audience on the animals in a presentation. Then, people could hold and interact with the animals themselves. "We...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
Animals take over at the Umatilla County Fair
HERMISTON — While the afternoon and night at the Umatilla County Fair may center on the carnival rides, the curly fries and the outdoor activities, the earlier parts of the day are where the animals get to shine. Hundreds of livestock and their eager owners participated in various competitions...
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
Two Hermiston teens and their pigs take on the county fair
HERMISTON, Ore. — Two teenagers’ pigs became champion showmen at the Umatilla County Fair (UCF) this week. Addison Garberg and Cozette Cooley have been showing pigs together since they were in fourth grade. They said they go to just about every show together, and this year was a big one for both of them.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Homebuilding slows in the Tri-Cities but demand goes on
Four interest rate hikes and a supply chain that adds months to the delivery for everything involved with homebuilding is curtailing new home construction in the Tri-Cities. Local homebuilders secured permits for 768 homes in the first seven months of 2022, according to HBA research. That is down from the 1,055 issued in the same period in 2021 and from the six-year average of 908, or a drop of 27% compared to last year and 15% behind the recent average.
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
You’ll Never Believe Where These Two Took Their Vows in WA…
I was married to my husband in Las Vegas in 1998. And, I thought that was pretty cool. But, these two... How cool was that? Getting married on a ferry is awesome! My wedding was kind of cool, too. Are these the best wedding venues in Tri-Cities?. The Moore Mansion.
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
