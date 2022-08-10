Read full article on original website
Warren County NAACP awards scholarships to local students
For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
Celebrate ribbon cutting
Licensed esthetician Olivia Hyman, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during a Friday ceremony celebrating her downtown Warrenton business, Oh Esthetics. Pictured, from the left, are Keshia Smith, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Yolanda Alston (holding Lennox Hawkins), Hyman, Jaja Crews and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, on June 2, and conducted a grand opening on June 10. To schedule an appointment, go to www.Schedulicity.com.
John Graham Class of 1971 reunites
John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
WCS prepares for start of new school year
Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
Ladies Day Out Ministry plans October outing
The Ladies Day Out Ministry is planning a One Day Getaway October Outing to Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. A bus will leave the Roses parking lot in Henderson at 3 p.m. The trip is open to the public — men, women and all age groups.
Warrenton Revitalization Committee resumes meetings
The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
$10,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Vaughan
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a $2 lottery ticket sold at Vaughan Grocery won $10,000 in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. The $2 ticket sold at the Warren County store was one of 12 sold at North Carolina stores that matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. Other winning $2 tickets were sold in Clayton, Calabash, Apex, Sanford, Wilmington (two separate stores), Vass, Winston-Salem, Winterville, Spring Lake and Mineral Spring.
Williams to put Warren County in spotlight as keynote speaker
Warren County and its place in history will be in the spotlight on Friday at Shauna Williams, president of the Warren County Community Center Board of Trustees, will be the keynote speaker for the 2022 NC Black Environmental Injustice and Healthcare Summit: Grounded in Justice, Rooted in Wellness. The inaugural...
New teacher orientation held
On Thursday, Aug. 4, new staff of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School had the opportunity to tour Hollister, the community served by the school. Staff toured major landmarks of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and discussed the rich history of the community and the importance of equity in education. Pictured from the left are Evonne Harrison, instructional coach, Jamiya Tuten, Shoney Rudd, Melody Lynch, instructional coach, Taleena Sines, Deanna Battle, Latoya Boone, D’Zaria Addison and Sharon Berrun.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal
When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
Blue Waves Reunite
The Norlina High School Class of 1962 gathered at Middleburg Steak & Seafood (Middleburg Steakhouse) for its 60th reunion. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Peggy Felts Mulchi, Jean Brauer (wife of John Brauer), Robert Burnette, Margaret Ann Paschall Brame, Alice Rooker King and Jim Burton; back row: Roy Young, Arthur Holt King, Gayle Newell Medlin, Alice Paschall Wrenn, John Brauer, William Seaman, Stewart Rooker and Claude Jordan. Not pictured: Marie Harris Dickerson and Janet Moody Joyner.
Warrenton board considers nuisance properties
The Warrenton Town Board began discussion of nuisance properties during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Town Administrator Robert Davie reviewed a list of nine commercial and residential locations, some in the historic district, saying that Commissioner John Blalock had asked that a list of nuisance buildings be developed. On...
Parks and Recreation announces Start Smart Soccer for ages 3-5
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a new program for ages 3-5: Start Smart Soccer. The program is a parent/child instructional program led by an instructor once a week for six weeks at the Warren County Recreation Complex. The fee is $10 and includes a soccer ball for each child. The registration deadline is Aug. 31 (limited space). There are two class options:
Venue change announced for organizational meeting
An organizational meeting for singers who would like to participate in the Lake Gaston Community Choir and its performance of a Christmas cantata this holiday season will now be held at Lakeside Lutheran Church at 2427 Eatons Ferry Rd. in Littleton. The meeting is planned Sunday, Aug. 28, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Warrenton Board of Commissioners calls special meeting
The Board of Commissioners of the Town of Warrenton will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to consider the exercise of an option to purchase real property located along South Front Street in Warrenton. The meeting will be held at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg...
Free COVID-19 testing schedule for next week announced
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, Aug. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Tuesday,...
Nominations for Cleantech Innovation Awards open
The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster, an initiative of business, government, academic and nonprofit leaders focused on accelerating the growth of the statewide and regional cleantech economy, has opened nominations and event registration for the 2022 Cleantech Innovation Awards. Award nominations will be accepted through Sept. 9. The awards ceremony will...
County Commissioners adopt updated Comprehensive Development Plan
The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Aug. 1 regular meeting, voted unanimously to adopt an updated Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan. The newly-adopted plan updates the previous 2002 plan, which was intended to be effective through the current year. Need for an updated plan. Information included in the...
Henderson man faces multiple obtain property by false pretense charges here
Fredrick Leon Jerman, 44, of Henderson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today (Wednesday) to face 10 counts of felony obtain property by false pretense stemming from a 2021 offense. Court documents in the case indicate that Jerman had a South Carolina address at the time that...
New Jersey woman sentenced for role in drug organization
A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced today to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy. On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
