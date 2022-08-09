Read full article on original website
Brandon Kyle Arambula
Brandon Kyle Arambula, age 47 of Seguin, passed away on August 8, 2022. Brandon was born on July 8, 1975 in Seguin, Texas to Dixie Lee Maurer DeLuco and Mario Luis Arambula. He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his son, Cade; mother, Dixie Lee DeLuco; siblings,...
Glennwood Eddie Warncke
Glennwood Eddie Warncke, age 90 of McQueeney, Texas died peacefully August 5, 2022 at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on April 22, 1932 in Guadalupe County, the son of Eddie and Linda (Doege) Warncke. In 1951 he married Joyce Marie (Sells) They were married 71 years.
All My Sons opens this weekend at The Texas
(Seguin) — A classic dramatic production comes to life this weekend at the Texas Theater. Director Pat Hoppe says they will be performing “All My Sons” for the next two weekends at the historic theater in downtown Seguin. Hoppe says this is a serious play, but she...
Conservation Society hosting Seguin Birthday Party
(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society is inviting the community out to celebrate Seguin’s birthday this weekend. The annual Seguin Birthday Party will be held Friday night at the conservation society’s Heritage Village on East Live Oak Street. Conservation Society Member Dottsy Dwyer says the party will...
Community invited to pray for local schools
(Seguin) — Faith leaders are inviting the community to gather in Central Park this weekend to pray for teachers, students and our schools. The Prayer in the Park event is being hosted by the Guadalupe County Ministerial Association. Association member Tom Jones, who serves as chaplain at Guadalupe Regional...
Seguin Matadors Continue Preparations for 2022 Season
(Seguin) — Practices are underway for the upcoming season for the Seguin Matador football team. The Mats open the regular season two weeks from tomorrow at Matador Stadium against Alamo Heights. Seguin will be up in Pflugerville next Thursday for a scrimmage. With his team having a year under...
Jim Lievens files for Seguin City Council seat
(Seguin) – A former Seguin City Councilman wants the opportunity to return to the seat he once held. Jim Lievens has officially filed for a place on the ballot in the district 3 race, a district he previously served from 2017 to 2018. Endorsing his bid to run in...
Main Street provides Downtown Master Plan update
(Seguin) — Progress continues to be made on Seguin’s Downtown Master Plan as the Seguin Main Street Program, City of Seguin, and our consultant, Freese and Nichols, Inc., begin to develop projects, priorities, tasks, and more that will develop into the community’s vision for downtown Seguin. At...
Relocation of Northern Lights holiday event to Guadalupe County has residents concerned
(Seguin) — A business endeavor designed to spread some holiday cheer to families in Guadalupe County is doing anything but bringing that cheer to its new Guadalupe County neighbors. Guadalupe County Commissioners on Tuesday heard from a large group of residents who protested the relocation of Northern Lights, a...
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
