Warrenton Revitalization Committee resumes meetings
The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
Warrenton board considers nuisance properties
The Warrenton Town Board began discussion of nuisance properties during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Town Administrator Robert Davie reviewed a list of nine commercial and residential locations, some in the historic district, saying that Commissioner John Blalock had asked that a list of nuisance buildings be developed. On...
Warrenton Board of Commissioners calls special meeting
The Board of Commissioners of the Town of Warrenton will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to consider the exercise of an option to purchase real property located along South Front Street in Warrenton. The meeting will be held at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg...
Williams to put Warren County in spotlight as keynote speaker
Warren County and its place in history will be in the spotlight on Friday at Shauna Williams, president of the Warren County Community Center Board of Trustees, will be the keynote speaker for the 2022 NC Black Environmental Injustice and Healthcare Summit: Grounded in Justice, Rooted in Wellness. The inaugural...
WRAL
City of Oxford booming as families search for more space
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
WCS prepares for start of new school year
Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
Celebrate ribbon cutting
Licensed esthetician Olivia Hyman, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during a Friday ceremony celebrating her downtown Warrenton business, Oh Esthetics. Pictured, from the left, are Keshia Smith, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Yolanda Alston (holding Lennox Hawkins), Hyman, Jaja Crews and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, on June 2, and conducted a grand opening on June 10. To schedule an appointment, go to www.Schedulicity.com.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
Private pesticide applicator trainings offered
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center will offer private pesticide applicator trainings later this month. The following recertifications will be offered at the Warren County Extension Office:. • Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., Category V. • Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Multi-category, including X. To register for these...
John Graham Class of 1971 reunites
John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
Free COVID-19 testing schedule for next week announced
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, Aug. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Tuesday,...
Warren County NAACP awards scholarships to local students
For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal
When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
New teacher orientation held
On Thursday, Aug. 4, new staff of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School had the opportunity to tour Hollister, the community served by the school. Staff toured major landmarks of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and discussed the rich history of the community and the importance of equity in education. Pictured from the left are Evonne Harrison, instructional coach, Jamiya Tuten, Shoney Rudd, Melody Lynch, instructional coach, Taleena Sines, Deanna Battle, Latoya Boone, D’Zaria Addison and Sharon Berrun.
AOL Corp
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threats
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the threats made against Eaton Corporation. Deputies did not say what kind of threats were made. Additional details on the situation were...
cbs17
Durham Sheriff announces nearly 500 traffic violations in second quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:. 389 speeding tickets. 36 driving without a license. 33 driving...
cbs17
These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
WRAL
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
