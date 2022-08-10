ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

WITN

Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Semora man charged with shooting Caswell deputy

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie man arrested on cocaine and marijuana charges

AHOSKIE – An Ahoskie man was arrested Monday on felony drug charges following the execution of a drug warrant. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that 44-year-old Rodney Lamont Evans was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sale and/or deliver cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to sale and/or deliver marijuana, and one count of maintaining a dwelling to keep controlled substances.
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square

RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
RICH SQUARE, NC
jocoreport.com

Teen Indicted For Fatally Shooting Stepfather

CLAYTON – A Johnston County Grand Jury has indicted a 19 year-old for the murder of his stepfather. Christopher Ray Whitfield, age 50, was reportedly gunned down inside his home at 117 Verrazano Place in the Lionsgate community, off Amelia Church Road, on June 4, 2022. Clayton Police arrested...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fraud charge for Apex man accused of filing fake Rolex receipt in insurance claim

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is accused of submitting a phony receipt for a Rolex watch in his renter’s insurance claim, investigators say. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday said Alexander Terrell Kirby, 29, faces felony charges of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
APEX, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
SMITHFIELD, NC
rrspin.com

Domestic call leads to meth, cocaine trafficking counts

A domestic call of a man following his ex-girlfriend Tuesday ended with his arrest on cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and other drug counts. Dominic Battle, 29, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintain a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carry a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, assault with a deadly weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He was also served with two orders for arrest. According to Halifax County Detention center records Battle has two holds on him out of Guilford County.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL News

21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
NBC12

1 man, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to Emporia homicide

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Emporia Police Department has arrested one man and two juveniles in connection to a homicide last Tuesday. Police say 18-year-old Arkee Necho Porter Jr. and two other juveniles were taken into custody in connection to the death of Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. Porter has been...
EMPORIA, VA
cbs17

Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
KENLY, NC

