WITN
Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
caswellmessenger.com
Semora man charged with shooting Caswell deputy
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie man arrested on cocaine and marijuana charges
AHOSKIE – An Ahoskie man was arrested Monday on felony drug charges following the execution of a drug warrant. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that 44-year-old Rodney Lamont Evans was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sale and/or deliver cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to sale and/or deliver marijuana, and one count of maintaining a dwelling to keep controlled substances.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square
RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
Sheriff: Deputy killed in Wake County shooting; search on for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities said Friday that they were searching for whoever fired the shots. WTVD, our ABC affiliate in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in eastern Wake County.
jocoreport.com
Teen Indicted For Fatally Shooting Stepfather
CLAYTON – A Johnston County Grand Jury has indicted a 19 year-old for the murder of his stepfather. Christopher Ray Whitfield, age 50, was reportedly gunned down inside his home at 117 Verrazano Place in the Lionsgate community, off Amelia Church Road, on June 4, 2022. Clayton Police arrested...
'A dangerous job:' Caswell deputy fifth NC deputy shot in line of duty in less than a month
Caswell County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Tyndall was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, making him the fifth deputy to be shot in the line of duty in North Carolina in less than a month.
cbs17
Fraud charge for Apex man accused of filing fake Rolex receipt in insurance claim
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is accused of submitting a phony receipt for a Rolex watch in his renter’s insurance claim, investigators say. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday said Alexander Terrell Kirby, 29, faces felony charges of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Drugs in diapers: Stash found concealed in NC car search
While investigating further, Sgt. D. Newsome found the male driver, 29-year-old Dominic Battle, was in possession of a handgun and narcotics—and they were in a pretty unusual place.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
rrspin.com
Domestic call leads to meth, cocaine trafficking counts
A domestic call of a man following his ex-girlfriend Tuesday ended with his arrest on cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and other drug counts. Dominic Battle, 29, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintain a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carry a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, assault with a deadly weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He was also served with two orders for arrest. According to Halifax County Detention center records Battle has two holds on him out of Guilford County.
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
NBC12
1 man, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to Emporia homicide
EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Emporia Police Department has arrested one man and two juveniles in connection to a homicide last Tuesday. Police say 18-year-old Arkee Necho Porter Jr. and two other juveniles were taken into custody in connection to the death of Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. Porter has been...
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
cbs17
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
WITN
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
SEMORA, N.C. (WRAL) - A standoff between an armed, barricaded man and dozens of law enforcement officers finally ended after five hours on Wednesday afternoon. One deputy was shot multiple times. WRAL-TV is reporting that Caswell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday...
