A domestic call of a man following his ex-girlfriend Tuesday ended with his arrest on cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and other drug counts. Dominic Battle, 29, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintain a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carry a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, assault with a deadly weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He was also served with two orders for arrest. According to Halifax County Detention center records Battle has two holds on him out of Guilford County.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO