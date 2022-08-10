RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities were searching Friday for whoever fired the shots. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who’s responsible,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said at a news conference early Friday morning.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO