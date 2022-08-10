ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

Comments / 1

Celebrate ribbon cutting

Celebrate ribbon cutting

Licensed esthetician Olivia Hyman, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during a Friday ceremony celebrating her downtown Warrenton business, Oh Esthetics. Pictured, from the left, are Keshia Smith, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Yolanda Alston (holding Lennox Hawkins), Hyman, Jaja Crews and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, on June 2, and conducted a grand opening on June 10. To schedule an appointment, go to www.Schedulicity.com.
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

John Graham Class of 1971 reunites

John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County NAACP awards scholarships to local students

For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton Revitalization Committee resumes meetings

The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
WARRENTON, NC
Barbara Folk Callahan

Barbara Folk Callahan

Barbara Folk Callahan of Arcola, 100, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Billy Callahan conducted graveside funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs Callahan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jackson Folk...
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCS prepares for start of new school year

Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Beloved wildlife rehabilitator’s legacy continues

Frank Newell devoted more than 60 years of his life to wildlife rehabilitation before his death in 2020. Many of those decades also included work with the nonprofit Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group that grew out of his efforts to construct bluebird houses to prevent bluebirds from becoming extinct in the local area.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
rrspin.com

NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities were searching Friday for whoever fired the shots. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who’s responsible,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said at a news conference early Friday morning.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL

City of Oxford booming as families search for more space

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
OXFORD, NC
Northampton B&E suspects sought

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal

When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
HOLLISTER, NC
cbs17

These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

