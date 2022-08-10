Read full article on original website
Related
warrenrecord.com
Celebrate ribbon cutting
Licensed esthetician Olivia Hyman, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during a Friday ceremony celebrating her downtown Warrenton business, Oh Esthetics. Pictured, from the left, are Keshia Smith, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Yolanda Alston (holding Lennox Hawkins), Hyman, Jaja Crews and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, on June 2, and conducted a grand opening on June 10. To schedule an appointment, go to www.Schedulicity.com.
warrenrecord.com
John Graham Class of 1971 reunites
John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County NAACP awards scholarships to local students
For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton Revitalization Committee resumes meetings
The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
warrenrecord.com
Barbara Folk Callahan
Barbara Folk Callahan of Arcola, 100, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Billy Callahan conducted graveside funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs Callahan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jackson Folk...
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threats
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the threats made against Eaton Corporation. Deputies did not say what kind of threats were made. Additional details on the situation were...
warrenrecord.com
WCS prepares for start of new school year
Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Beloved wildlife rehabilitator’s legacy continues
Frank Newell devoted more than 60 years of his life to wildlife rehabilitation before his death in 2020. Many of those decades also included work with the nonprofit Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group that grew out of his efforts to construct bluebird houses to prevent bluebirds from becoming extinct in the local area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrspin.com
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities were searching Friday for whoever fired the shots. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who’s responsible,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said at a news conference early Friday morning.
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
WRAL
City of Oxford booming as families search for more space
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
Sheriff: Deputy killed in Wake County shooting; search on for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities said Friday that they were searching for whoever fired the shots. WTVD, our ABC affiliate in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in eastern Wake County.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
warrenrecord.com
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal
When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
cbs17
These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
Comments / 1