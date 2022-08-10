Four takeaways from the Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota primaries

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Cox, a Republican, said in a tweet he heard a loud boom while he...
More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians set to strike
Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California. The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients,...
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
Colorado eliminates sales tax on diapers and menstrual products
Buying diapers and feminine hygiene products is about to get just a little bit easier for Coloradans. HB22-1055, also known as the Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products Act, went into effect on Wednesday.
Georgia's electricity rates lower than national average, but higher than nearly all of its neighbors
(The Center Square) — The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84)...
This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months
For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months. Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
Nearly 1 million people in Michigan put under a boil water advisory due to a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in 23 communities in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The...
