Tri-cities, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Craft Beer on the Columbia Festival on Aug. 20

Kennewick, Wash - A craft beer festival featuring beers from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho breweries is coming to Kennewick!. This festival will be at Columbia Park on Saturday August 20th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can get tickets online starting at $40 at www.craftbeeronthecolumbia.tucketleap.com/craftbeeronthecolumbia. You can also get...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals

When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

New shop with unique twist opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A new shop with a unique twist is now open for business in Pasco. Two local couples recently opened Hot Deals Liquidation in East Pasco. Branch Manager Perla Silvas said prices drop every day until the end of the week when everything on the tables is marked down to $1.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – August 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, additional location; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Homebuilding slows in the Tri-Cities but demand goes on

Four interest rate hikes and a supply chain that adds months to the delivery for everything involved with homebuilding is curtailing new home construction in the Tri-Cities. Local homebuilders secured permits for 768 homes in the first seven months of 2022, according to HBA research. That is down from the 1,055 issued in the same period in 2021 and from the six-year average of 908, or a drop of 27% compared to last year and 15% behind the recent average.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care

The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest

Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

