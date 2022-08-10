Four interest rate hikes and a supply chain that adds months to the delivery for everything involved with homebuilding is curtailing new home construction in the Tri-Cities. Local homebuilders secured permits for 768 homes in the first seven months of 2022, according to HBA research. That is down from the 1,055 issued in the same period in 2021 and from the six-year average of 908, or a drop of 27% compared to last year and 15% behind the recent average.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO