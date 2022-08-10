ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Red Devils return to Eredivisie in search for new forward

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is Manchester United’s next target in their hunt for a new forward, say reports, as the Red Devils continue their Eredivisie shopping spree.

Erik ten Hag left Ajax to take the manager’s job at Old Trafford over the summer, and since then the Premier League giants have regularly looked to his native Netherlands for talent.

Lisandro Martinez followed Ten Hag’s path from Ajax to United, while Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord.

However, the Red Devils’ hunt for a new forward has so far been unsuccessful, despite interest in another Ajax player, Brazil international Antony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY49Q_0hBsQwiH00

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Sky Sports , United are now preparing a bid for Gakpo, who is valued at £35 million.

Ten Hag is a fan of the player and they share the same agency.

The manager picked Christian Eriksen up front as a false nine for United’s opening game of the Premier League season, a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

With Anthony Martial injured and Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave, they need more firepower in the forward line.

Recent reports said that United have now ended their interest in Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, with Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr among the options being looked at.

Antony now appears to be very unlikely to sign, with Ajax wanting £70m for his signature, while another former target, youngster Benjamin Sesko, is set to join RB Leipzig next summer from Salzburg.

Gakpo has caught the eye following an impressive year with PSV, where he scored 21 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old has a contract until 2026 in Eindhoven.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
BBC

Brentford v Man Utd: Team news

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Eredivisie#Atletico Madrid#Manchester United Report#Old Trafford#Ajax#Feyenoord#The Red Devils#Sky Sports#The Premier League Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Yardbarker

MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty

With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
MLS
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
596
Post
494
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy