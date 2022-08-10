ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Save £400 on the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope

By Alexander Cox
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

If you're looking for a highly sophisticated telescope to give you the stargazing experience you want, and you want a big discount, you're in luck. The Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope is now £400 off from Wex Photo & Video.

In our Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope review we gave it a whopping five stars, so with a £400 discount we think this is fantastic value for money. While the telescope itself is still an investment, the saving is a considerable one. In fact, we rate this telescope so highly, it features in our best telescopes guide, and with good reason. As good as this deal is, if it's not for you but you want to look at other telescope deals , we have a guide for that too.

We've reviewed the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope and found that the optics are fantastic for a telescope of this class, its computerized system tracks targets with ease and it comes with the usual all-around quality you'd expect from Celestron models. It's also great for astrophotography and is far more powerful than any of the best binoculars .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjqFL_0hBsQsBN00

Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD Telescope £2599 now £2199 on Wex .

Save £400 on a highly sophisticated computerized telescope. Stunning visuals of planets like Saturn and Jupiter as well as globular clusters and all the Messier Objects are plainly visible. Galaxies are also visible under the right conditions. There's a host of accessories on offer too which make this deal worthwhile. View Deal

There's no doubting that this is a serious bit of skywatching gear and certainly not one of the best telescopes for beginners . There are a number of reasons that make this telescope one of the best on the market and the standout is the quality of optics.

Those optics include a focal length of 2032mm and an aperture of 203mm meaning plenty of light passes through the lens and crystal clear views are to be had. Because this telescope is brilliant for astrophotography, Celestron's technology negates any undesirable effect from the Schmidt-Cassegrain's curved focal plane design.

Related articles

Budget telescopes under $500
Telescope deals at Amazon
Celestron telescope deals
Orion telescope deals
Telescopes at Walmart

A computerized GoTo mount type means tracking your night sky targets is made that much easier and you get more accessories for your money too. A sturdy tripod with accessory tray, NexStar Hand Controller, Advanced VX Mount, 40mm Eyepiece, 90 Degree Diagonal and 9x50 Finderscope all help give you the stargazing experience you're chasing and means a £400 discount is not so easily dismissed. Don't forget to check out our Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD review , if you haven't done so already.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telescopes#Design#Messier#Wex Photo Video
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
Vice

China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Planets
CNET

Scientists Investigate Reverse Lightning Bolt That Touched the Edge of Space

On May 14, 2018, a tempest straight from The Twilight Zone rained over Oklahoma. Rather than scatter the Earth with jagged lightning bolts, the shrouds of dense clouds powering this storm spit one 50 miles upward, far enough to graze the ionosphere, or the edge of space. This violent, backward burst of electricity would soon be classified as one of nature's most mysterious atmospheric phenomena: A gigantic jet.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Fate of the Milky Way shown in new image of 2 galaxies merging violently

NASA’s James Webb space telescope might be leading headlines, but other observations are still happening without the new spacecraft’s help. One such extraordinary observation was captured in an image by the National Science Foundations’ NOIRLabs. The lab released a new image of two galaxies merging, which teases the fate of the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Hubble just captured this dazzling image of a star cluster

The James Webb space telescope may finally be out there collecting data, but its predecessor hasn’t called it quits just yet. In fact, the latest image from the Hubble space telescope includes a mind-blowing star cluster unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The cluster in question is NGC 6638, a cluster contained within the constellation Sagittarius.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history

Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Best Night Vision Binoculars 2022

In the dark, these are the best night vision binoculars, monoculars, and goggles for seeking out subjects. Because humans cannot see in the dark, we are often blundering about relying on flashlights, street lighting, and the moon phases to help our vision. Night vision binoculars can help solve this problem....
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy